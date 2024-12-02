Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will die at age 67, claims viral podcast; Fans outraged (WATCH)

A viral podcast predicts that Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will die at 67 or 68, causing outrage among fans. The prediction claims they will pass away in the same year due to a similar illness, sparking widespread criticism and disbelief.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

Viral podcast predicts death of Khans

A podcast claims that Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will die at the age of 67 or 68, causing an uproar among fans on social media. (WATCH)

Anger among fans

Fans reacted angrily to the viral video, criticizing the prediction as baseless and pointing out that no one can determine another person's death.

Shocking claim

In the viral podcast, the speaker suggests that both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will pass away in the same year due to a serious illness, possibly at age 67 or 68.

Future of Bollywood Khans

The speaker claims that if one dies from a serious illness, the other will succumb to the same illness, though with less severity. 

Fans react with outrage

Many fans expressed their anger on social media, questioning the credibility of the prediction and commenting on how such predictions are harmful to their idols.

This prediction has become part of a larger trend on social media, with people sharing similar baseless claims about the future of celebrities.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have not responded to the viral video. They remain focused on their professional lives, with Shah Rukh working on IPL and films.

Fans have expressed disappointment with such predictions, stating that no one can determine the future and that these statements only generate unnecessary controversy.

