Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: 8 times Drishyam 2 star Shriya Saran left fans spellbound in sizzling bikini and swimsuit

    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 8:31 PM IST

    Actress Shriya Saran never fails to impress her fans with her mind-blowing acting and her stunning pictures on Instagram. Ahead of the release of 'Drishyam 2', here's a look at 8 times she charmed her followers in sexy swimwear.

    Image Credit: Shriya Saran Instagram

    'Drishyam 2' star Shriya Saran never fails to impress her fans with her acting prowess and charming beauty. The actress, who is known for movies like Drishyam, RRR, Sivaji and Temper 2, is an avid Instagram user and never misses a chance to charm her followers.

    Here's a look at 8 times the diva wowed her fans in sexy bikinis and swimsuits:

    Also read: Drishyam 2 box office prediction: Can Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer break its prequel’s opening day stats?

    Image Credit: Shriya Saran Instagram

    During one of her vacations in Goa, Shriya Saran shared a video of her fun times on one of the beaches of the south, where she looks gorgeous in a navy blue swimsuit. "Happiness," she wrote in the post's caption.

    Image Credit: Shriya Saran Instagram

    Shriya Saran, who had shared pictures from her Maldives vacay in September this year, stunned in a pink bikini as she posed for the cameras splashing waters in the green-blue sea.

    Also see: Sexy video, pics: ‘Drishyam 2’ star Shriya Saran flaunts figure in black dress

    Image Credit: Shriya Saran Instagram

    During her Maldives sojourn, one photograph that melted her fans' hearts was this picture with her daughter, Radha. Shriya Saran flaunts her well-toned body in a white strapless bikini as the mother-daughter duo enjoys their time on the beach.

    Image Credit: Shriya Saran Instagram

    In May 2022, the Drishyam 2 actress enjoyed yet another Goa trip and shared photographs of herself in a bright pink bikini set with golden sequins. The strappy bikini top has an equally glitzy high-waist bikini bottom.

    Also read: Shriya Saran birthday: The actor once made a public apology for wearing a short dress

    Image Credit: Shriya Saran Instagram

    From the same Goa vacation, Shriya Saran also shared stunning photographs of herself in a classic black swimsuit with a plunging neckline. The actor accentuated the look with a sleek necklace and bracelets, which added that extra glamour.

    Image Credit: Shriya Saran Instagram

    In this photograph, Shriya Saran flaunts her well-toned figure in a black frilly green monokini as she enjoys her time on the beaches of Goa.

    Also read: Shriya Saran welcomes baby girl with husband Andrei Koscheev, shares adorable video

    Image Credit: Shriya Saran Instagram

    In this 2018 photograph, the Drishyam 2 star mesmerised her Instagram followers as she sported an elegant white swimsuit while posing for the camera gracefully.

    Image Credit: Shriya Saran Instagram

    In this 2017 photograph, Shriya Saran stunned her fans by wearing a red bikini for an underwater shoot with ace photographer Anupjkat. The photo went viral, and supporters applauded her sizzling hot avatar.

    Also read: Priyamani to Amala Paul: South Indian actresses who were bold enough to shed their clothes but retain image

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Janhvi Kapoor act in mother Sridevi's biopic? Actor reveals drb

    Will Janhvi Kapoor act in mother Sridevi's biopic? Actor reveals

    Drishyam 2 box office prediction Can Ajay Devgn Tabu starrer break its prequel opening day stats drb

    Drishyam 2 box office prediction: Can Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer break its prequel’s opening day stats?

    What is aphasia, the speech order that 'Die Hard' superstar Bruce Willis suffers from? drb

    What is aphasia, the speech order that 'Die Hard' superstar Bruce Willis suffers from?

    football Cristiano Ronaldo on Piers Morgan Uncensored bring back memories of these 10 damning celebrity interviews snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo on Piers Morgan Uncensored brings back memories of these 10 damning celebrity interviews

    Here how Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to her marriage rumours with Mumbai businessman (Video) RBA

    Here's how Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to her marriage rumours with Mumbai businessman (Video)

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: The unusual stat that proves Portugal and Ronaldo could win coveted trophy snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: The unusual stat that proves Portugal and Ronaldo could win coveted trophy

    6 women Army officers qualify for prestigious Defence Services Staff College

    6 women Army officers qualify for prestigious Defence Services Staff College

    Will Janhvi Kapoor act in mother Sridevi's biopic? Actor reveals drb

    Will Janhvi Kapoor act in mother Sridevi's biopic? Actor reveals

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas - adt

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas

    Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to have different USB C ports gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to have different USB-C ports?

    Recent Videos

    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon