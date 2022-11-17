SEXY Pictures: 8 times Drishyam 2 star Shriya Saran left fans spellbound in sizzling bikini and swimsuit

Actress Shriya Saran never fails to impress her fans with her mind-blowing acting and her stunning pictures on Instagram. Ahead of the release of 'Drishyam 2', here's a look at 8 times she charmed her followers in sexy swimwear.

'Drishyam 2' star Shriya Saran never fails to impress her fans with her acting prowess and charming beauty. The actress, who is known for movies like Drishyam, RRR, Sivaji and Temper 2, is an avid Instagram user and never misses a chance to charm her followers. Here's a look at 8 times the diva wowed her fans in sexy bikinis and swimsuits: Also read: Drishyam 2 box office prediction: Can Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer break its prequel’s opening day stats?

During one of her vacations in Goa, Shriya Saran shared a video of her fun times on one of the beaches of the south, where she looks gorgeous in a navy blue swimsuit. "Happiness," she wrote in the post's caption.

Shriya Saran, who had shared pictures from her Maldives vacay in September this year, stunned in a pink bikini as she posed for the cameras splashing waters in the green-blue sea. Also see: Sexy video, pics: ‘Drishyam 2’ star Shriya Saran flaunts figure in black dress

During her Maldives sojourn, one photograph that melted her fans' hearts was this picture with her daughter, Radha. Shriya Saran flaunts her well-toned body in a white strapless bikini as the mother-daughter duo enjoys their time on the beach.

In May 2022, the Drishyam 2 actress enjoyed yet another Goa trip and shared photographs of herself in a bright pink bikini set with golden sequins. The strappy bikini top has an equally glitzy high-waist bikini bottom. Also read: Shriya Saran birthday: The actor once made a public apology for wearing a short dress

From the same Goa vacation, Shriya Saran also shared stunning photographs of herself in a classic black swimsuit with a plunging neckline. The actor accentuated the look with a sleek necklace and bracelets, which added that extra glamour.

In this photograph, Shriya Saran flaunts her well-toned figure in a black frilly green monokini as she enjoys her time on the beaches of Goa. Also read: Shriya Saran welcomes baby girl with husband Andrei Koscheev, shares adorable video

In this 2018 photograph, the Drishyam 2 star mesmerised her Instagram followers as she sported an elegant white swimsuit while posing for the camera gracefully.

