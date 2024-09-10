Selena Gomez REVEALS she can't carry her own children! Is the actress open for adoption? Here's what she said

Selena Gomez has confessed that she would be unable to take her children to term owing to chronic medical concerns, making pregnancy risky for both herself and the fetus.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Selena Gomez revealed that she intended to start a family by the time she aged 35. She said that she haven't ever said this, but unfortunately, she can't carry my children. She also mentioned several medical concerns that could jeopardize both her and the baby's lives and that was something she had to mourn for a while.

The 32-year-old did not detail the medical condition during the interview, but she has previously spoken publicly about being diagnosed with lupus in 2015, a disease in which the immune system assaults its tissues and organs. A year later, she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, which can be connected to both lupus and some drugs used to treat the condition.

Image: Getty Images

Gomez had a kidney transplant in 2017 owing to lupus. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020, following a psychotic episode in which she heard voices and considered suicide. In 2022, she told Rolling Stone that her need to continue taking two specific drugs for bipolar disease may prevent her from having a safe pregnancy. "That's a very big, big, present thing in my life," she explained. Gomez has also stated that she is open to adoption, mainly since her mother was adopted.

Latest Videos