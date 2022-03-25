Happy Birthday Sarah Jessica Parker: 7 reasons we love Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and The City

Today, March 25, Sarah Jessica Parker turns 56, so let us celebrate her birthday remembering the on-screen character Carry Bradshaw from TV show Sex and the City



Sarah Jessica Parker (SJP), the stunning American actress who charmed her way into the hearts of millions, is a well-known celebrity and fashionista. With her TV show Sex and the City, the stylish actress rose to prominence.



There isn't a single girl who didn't like Carrie Bradshaw, the sophisticated, cool/colourful character who embodied beauty with brains in the phenomenally successful HBO series.



Sarah won two Emmys, four Golden Glove Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and several other honours for her portrayal of the legendary role. Later, in the movie of the same name, Sarah Jessica Parker played the character.



Carrie Bradshaw, the show's primary heroine, has become a modern-day icon of being a woman. We witnessed her challenges with friendships, job, and, most importantly, love. Her perspective on love was straightforward—she adored it and was not afraid to say it. Carrie is the sort of character to whom we can all connect somehow while also aspiring to be more like her. Carrie is the type of person that is not ashamed of her beliefs, who she loves, or how she treats her great network of friends.

A Good friend: Carrie has demonstrated what it means to be a loyal friend. She was there for her friends through thick and thin, and she was always a source of helpful counsel and comfort when they needed it. Carrie has demonstrated that being a good friend entails more than merely keeping up with people's lives; rather, she has been shown that being a good friend entails showing up when they need you. Be there when people are hurting, joyful, sad, or in need. She was always there for her friends when they needed her, and she did so effortlessly, freely, and boldly.

Her Job: Carrie Bradshaw's job is one area of her life that we all envy. Carrie is a freelance writer for the local newspaper's sex column/section. She can live her life in New York City, wear fashionable outfits, carry branded bags, etc. And then write about it. Yes, she has deadlines, but it doesn't stop her from making her profession appear a true pleasure.

Fashion: Sex and the City have proven time and time again that it is important to wear whatever you want. Fashion allows us to physically convey how we feel and ourselves and what we are. Carrie has a fashion sense that isn't always in line with society's expectations. She dresses outrageously, wears odd hats, scarves, and gloves, and isn't afraid to mix and match. Carrie combines high and low-end items and isn't hesitant to show off a bra strap or two. She is unconcerned with what society thinks of her, and she is also unconcerned about what people expect from her.

Shoe lover: Since starting of the show, we know that Carrie loves shoes, and she is also open about her shoe collection, and the audience gets to witness the variety of shoes she chooses to wear regularly. Carrie Bradshaw began marketing her love of Manolo Blahnik heels, one of the most expensive and popular brands in NYC. Carrie demonstrates that you don't have to wear dull shoes and underlines how a gorgeous heel can offer you a rapid confidence boost!

Hopeless romantic: Carrie like the concept of love and enjoys being in love. She understands the difference between loving her friends and loving a man and treats them accordingly. It's interesting to have a female character completely accept her hopeless romantic nature and not be ashamed of it. Even when devastated, she remains optimistic and learns from her errors, refusing to give up on herself and what she genuinely deserves.

True New Yorker: New York City has a certain allure about it. It's a city that never seems to slow down and where there's always something going on. You could never be bored in New York City, so Carrie Bradshaw's presence there is so intriguing. The programme highlights New York as if it were a character in its own right. Carrie's love of the city and emphasis on its grandeur leads us to assume that she is a hip, cool, and stylish New Yorker.