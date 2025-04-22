Anurag Kashyap has issued a public apology to the Brahmin community for his recent obscene remarks, admitting that he “forgot his dignity in a moment of anger.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has issued a heartfelt public apology to the Brahmin community after facing intense backlash for a controversial remark made during a heated online exchange. The comment — “I will urinate on Brahmins” — sparked outrage, with many accusing the director of deeply offending a religious community. Protests were held across parts of North India, while several organizations condemned the statement as hateful and derogatory.

In an emotional note posted on Instagram, Kashyap admitted to having lost his sense of dignity in the heat of the moment. "I forgot my maryada (dignity) in anger while responding to someone, and ended up insulting an entire community — the same community whose members have been part of my life and work for decades," he wrote.

He acknowledged that his remarks had deeply hurt many people, including intellectuals he respects and members of the Brahmin community who have supported his journey. "I hurt those who I hold in high regard. I hurt my friends, colleagues, and family. I got carried away while reacting to a disgusting comment," the filmmaker added.

Kashyap emphasized that the line in question was taken out of context but clarified that this does not excuse the hurt it caused. He explained that his post was meant to criticize regressive mindsets but regretted the language used. "This is my apology — not for my post, but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred," he previously said in a statement, urging critics to target him and not his family.

He also revealed that his family and close friends received rape and death threats following the controversy, which deeply distressed him. "No post or opinion is worth putting your family in danger. Abuse me, but don’t threaten those who have nothing to do with it," he had said.

In his latest statement, Kashyap pledged to work on managing his anger and words better in the future. “I’ll work on ensuring that this doesn’t happen again. If a point must be made, I will use the right words and a better approach,” he concluded.

The apology appears to have resonated with some sections of the public, but debates around free speech, religious sensitivity, and online accountability continue to dominate social media.