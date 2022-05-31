Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra?

    The trailer announcement teaser of Brahmastra has got fans wondering if Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo role to play in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

    Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 31, 2022, 7:59 PM IST

    Fans have eagerly been waiting for the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra', helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The makers released a teaser video on Tuesday to announce the trailer release date of the movie, which also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

    While Ranbir and Alia’s first look has already been revealed by the makers, the teaser video revealed the first glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy’s characters.

    Along with this, the makers also revealed the trailer release date of Brahmastra. The film which is being produced by Dharma Productions and is being presented by SS Rajamouli in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, will have its trailer out on June 15. With this, the makers also started the 100-day count down of Brahmastra’s release.

    ALSO READ: 7 reasons why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra will be a must-watch

    Ever since the teaser video was released on social media, the excitement among fans for the film has increased by two folds. Also, the sneak peeks into the other characters have also got them intrigued.

    Watch the video here: 

    Mouni Roy’s character is one such look that has grabbed the attention of the audience. Mouni’s character looks impressive but at the same time, the viewers have started speculating whether Mouni will be seen in a negative shade or not.

    ALSO READ: Obscene video case: Charge-sheet filed against Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay by Goa police

    Will Shah Rukh Khan play a cameo? Since the trailer release, fans have been flooding social media with the possibility of Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo in Brahmastra. According to media reports, Shah Rukh will have a cameo appearance, but no official information has been shared about this. It has been reported that Sha Rukh will have three to four minutes of a cameo role in the movie. Amidst this, the viewers have been speculating if the makers teased Shah Rukh’s cameo in the teaser video.

    Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9. The film will be released in multiple languages across India, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 7:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Maithili Telugu actor rushed to hospital after attempting suicide drb

    Who is Maithili? Telugu actor rushed to hospital after attempting suicide

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise; how? Read this RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise; how? Read this

    Jurassic World Dominion to Samrat Prithviraj and more: Movies, web series releasing in June RBA

    Jurassic World Dominion to Samrat Prithviraj and more: Movies, web series releasing in June

    Stranger Things When will Season 4 Volume 2 premiere on Netflix Know subscription plans gcw

    Stranger Things: When will Season 4 Volume 2 premiere on Netflix? Know subscription plans

    Vijay Babu case update: Malayalam actor, says he will return to India from Dubai on June 1 RBA

    Vijay Babu case update: Malayalam actor, says he will return to India from Dubai on June 1

    Recent Stories

    Who is Maithili Telugu actor rushed to hospital after attempting suicide drb

    Who is Maithili? Telugu actor rushed to hospital after attempting suicide

    On World No Tobacco Day sand art by Sudarshan Pattnaik sends strong message gcw

    On World No-Tobacco Day, sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik sends strong message

    India places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

    Govt places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

    World Milk Day 5 lip smacking desserts you can try gcw

    World Milk Day: 5 lip-smacking desserts you can try

    You will be astonished to know how much Rohit Sharma Maldives vacation villa costs-ayh

    You will be astonished to know how much Rohit Sharma's Maldives vacation villa costs

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon