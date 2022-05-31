Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra?

The trailer announcement teaser of Brahmastra has got fans wondering if Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo role to play in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Fans have eagerly been waiting for the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra', helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The makers released a teaser video on Tuesday to announce the trailer release date of the movie, which also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

While Ranbir and Alia’s first look has already been revealed by the makers, the teaser video revealed the first glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy’s characters.

Along with this, the makers also revealed the trailer release date of Brahmastra. The film which is being produced by Dharma Productions and is being presented by SS Rajamouli in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, will have its trailer out on June 15. With this, the makers also started the 100-day count down of Brahmastra’s release.

Ever since the teaser video was released on social media, the excitement among fans for the film has increased by two folds. Also, the sneak peeks into the other characters have also got them intrigued.

Mouni Roy’s character is one such look that has grabbed the attention of the audience. Mouni’s character looks impressive but at the same time, the viewers have started speculating whether Mouni will be seen in a negative shade or not.

Will Shah Rukh Khan play a cameo? Since the trailer release, fans have been flooding social media with the possibility of Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo in Brahmastra. According to media reports, Shah Rukh will have a cameo appearance, but no official information has been shared about this. It has been reported that Sha Rukh will have three to four minutes of a cameo role in the movie. Amidst this, the viewers have been speculating if the makers teased Shah Rukh’s cameo in the teaser video.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9. The film will be released in multiple languages across India, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.