- Home
- Entertainment
- Salman Khan’s Intense Transformation for Maatrubhumi—Actor Switches to Calisthenics
Salman Khan’s Intense Transformation for Maatrubhumi—Actor Switches to Calisthenics
Salman Khan is in Ladakh for gruelling high-altitude training for his film Maatrubhumi, retitled Battle of Galwan, which is now being revised and reshoots, and has no release date.
Salman Khan’s Shocking Fitness Shift for Maatrubhumi Has Fans Talking
There's always some curiosity about how far performers go to prepare for a part, especially in physically demanding films. And with Salman Khan's next movie, Maatrubhumi, that excitement has only intensified, with early indications of a far-from-conventional preparation process.
Salman Khan’s Shocking Fitness Shift for Maatrubhumi Has Fans Talking
The actor is said to have undergone a significant physical makeover for the film, pushing his training to the limit. According to a production source, a significant portion of this preparation took place in Ladakh, where the high altitude added an extra layer of difficulty to his training.
Salman Khan’s Shocking Fitness Shift for Maatrubhumi Has Fans Talking
“Salman Khan has undergone a remarkable physical transformation for the film. He has been training at extreme high altitudes in Ladakh, combining intense endurance drills with heavy weight sessions. It is easily one of the most grueling fitness regimens he has taken on in recent years, reflecting a completely new level of commitment to the role. During a 45-day schedule in Ladakh, the superstar adopted a calisthenics-based fitness routine to maintain his physique, as it was difficult to carry a full gym setup at such high-altitude shooting locations," the source told Hindustan Times.
Salman Khan’s Shocking Fitness Shift for Maatrubhumi Has Fans Talking
Working in Ladakh comes with its own set of physical constraints, particularly due to low oxygen levels. In such situations, traditional gym setups are difficult to maintain, so the actor allegedly relied on callisthenics, a type of strength training that uses body weight rather than equipment. Push-ups, squats, planks, lunges and pull-ups are the foundation of such programs, providing a full-body workout without the need of machinery.
Salman Khan’s Shocking Fitness Shift for Maatrubhumi Has Fans Talking
The fact that the actor maintained exercising despite ailments during the program adds to the significance of the procedure, according to the insider. "What makes this even more astonishing is Salman's perseverance in the face of many injuries. Salman Khan is the only person capable of training with such intensity, discipline, and devotion under such challenging conditions.
Salman Khan’s Shocking Fitness Shift for Maatrubhumi Has Fans Talking
The film has undergone significant revisions during the last few months. Originally dubbed Battle of Galwan, the project was said to be inspired by the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese armies in the Galwan Valley. However, the filmmakers have now modified the story, renaming it Maatrubhumi and eliminating obvious connections to China and the Galwan Valley. According to reports, the crew is presently extensively reshooting to align with the changed direction.
Salman Khan’s Shocking Fitness Shift for Maatrubhumi Has Fans Talking
Previously, a teaser published in December showed Salman leading a unit of Indian soldiers in a battle situation set in Eastern Ladakh, which closely resembled the Galwan Valley fight. The teaser was also criticised by Chinese state-run media, including Global Times, which said it "distorts facts" and fosters anti-China sentiment.
Salman Khan’s Shocking Fitness Shift for Maatrubhumi Has Fans Talking
The film, produced by Salman's mother, Salman Khan, under the Salman Khan Films brand, and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. Chitrangda Singh, an actor, also plays a major part in the project.
According to the filmmakers, the film is now positioned as an exploration of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience, as well as themes of personal connections and emotional struggle. The release date for Maatrubhumi has yet to be revealed.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.