The film, produced by Salman's mother, Salman Khan, under the Salman Khan Films brand, and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. Chitrangda Singh, an actor, also plays a major part in the project.

According to the filmmakers, the film is now positioned as an exploration of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience, as well as themes of personal connections and emotional struggle. The release date for Maatrubhumi has yet to be revealed.