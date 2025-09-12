Image Credit : Instagram / sai pallavi

It's none other than Sai Pallavi! She holds the record for winning the most awards within the first 10 years of her film career. Having acted in only 15 films, she has been nominated 47 times and won 28 awards. These awards recognize her performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. In comparison, Nayanthara won only 15 awards in her first 10 years, while Trisha won 19.