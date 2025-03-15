Rashmika Mandanna beats box office records: Surpasses Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt's success– Check details

Read Full Gallery

Rashmika Mandanna has become a dominant force in Bollywood, surpassing Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt at the box office with her recent films, achieving massive success in just 16 months.

In the last few years, Rashmika Mandanna has become a prominent name in Bollywood with her box-office success. Despite her background in regional cinema, she has been a key part of Hindi films like Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Chhaava, which have broken records.

Impressive Box Office Numbers Rashmika's films have collectively earned over ₹3300 crore in just 16 months. Chhaava, currently continuing its run, has already grossed ₹700 crore, while Pushpa 2 made ₹812 crore. This incredible success is a testament to her rising star power and increasing popularity in the Hindi film industry.

Surpassing Bollywood Veterans While stars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt have long been box-office favorites, Rashmika has recently outpaced them. Deepika's films have earned ₹1800 crore since 2023, while Alia Bhatt's have grossed ₹300 crore. Rashmika’s unparalleled success in such a short time speaks volumes about her growth.

The Power of Rashmika's Star Power Despite the male leads in these films also being major draws, Rashmika has proven herself as a standout star. Her rise to being one of the top choices for films alongside major Bollywood stars shows the confidence the industry has in her commercial appeal, making her a key player in mass films.

Looking Ahead to 2025 Rashmika's future looks even brighter with upcoming projects like Sikandar alongside Salman Khan and Maddock’s horror-comedy Thama. With more pan-India films like Kubera lined up, Rashmika is set to continue her reign and expand her already impressive box-office presence in 2025.





Latest Videos