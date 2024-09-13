Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna, aka Srivalli, shines on the global stage for the second time at Milan Fashion Week 2024!

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna is set to represent India on the global stage for the second time at the Milan Fashion Week 2024. 

    article_image1
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 5:52 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna stole the show at the airport this morning as she left for Milan Fashion Week, looking adorable in a lovely and trendy attire. She made the sweetest heart signals for the photographers, displaying her characteristic blend of grace and humor. For those who don't know, this will be our golden girl's second appearance on the Milan runway, demonstrating her expanding global influence and style.
     

    article_image2

    Last year, Rashmika left everyone in awe with her stunning black gown, capturing the hearts of both fans and critics alike. This year, expectations are sky-high as fans eagerly anticipate her outfit choice, wondering how she will dazzle and inspire with her fashion-forward look. Her previous appearance was spectacular, and this year’s fashion statement is expected to be just as memorable. 

    article_image3

    A source close to the industry reveals, "Rashmika will be representing India on a global stage for the second time among many other celebrities from Asia at the Milan Fashion Week 2024" 

    article_image4

    Aside from her aesthetic abilities, Rashmika Mandanna is a cinematic dynamo, with a tremendous slate of over eight features. Her diverse projects, including her anticipated role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule and collaborations with stars such as Salman Khan in Sikandar, Dhanush and Nagarjuna in Kubera, Vicky Kaushal in Chhava, Dev Mohan in Rainbow, Ayushmann Khurrana in Vampires of Vijay Nagar, and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Park, demonstrate her incredible versatility and promise.

