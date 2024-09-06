Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple, see pictures

On Friday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who are expecting their first child paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple with their families.

On Friday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who are expecting their first child paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple with their families one day before Ganesh Chaturthi. Deepika, who is expecting this month, was spotted dressed in a stunning green silk saree. It was embellished with golden threads. Meanwhile, Ranveer was spotted praising her in an off-white kurta set.

Deepika Padukone finished off her ensemble with earrings. She discretely concealed her pregnancy bump beneath the pallu of her saree. Videos of the couple's visit to the temple are widely circulated online. The couple may be seen strolling toward the temple. Deepika was spotted greeting people outside the temple. Ranveer followed his wife and greeted everyone around them. He then carefully led Deepika inside the shrine walking hand-in-hand.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's baby is expected to be born this month. The couple announced their first pregnancy on February 29, only hours before traveling to Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. In a combined Instagram post, the couple shared a charming postcard with the text "September" and drawings of adorable baby items. This will be the couple's first child together since their marriage in 2018.

On the job front, Deepika recently appeared in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Prabhas. The actress will soon be featured in Singham Returns, starring Ajay Devgn. The film will also star her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, who will reprise his role as Simmba. The film is expected to be released around Diwali.

