    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt arrive for football match hand-in-hand; Nita Ambani too present [PICTURES]

    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 8:26 AM IST

    Celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended a Mumbai City FC football match, with Alia sporting trendy denim and a new haircut, while Ranbir opted for a casual look. They were seen alongside notable figures like Nita Ambani and the Olympic president, adding glamour to the event

    Celebrity power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently added glitz and glamour to a Mumbai City FC football match. Their sporty yet chic attire, Alia's trendy haircut, and their interaction with prominent figures like Nita Ambani and the Olympic president stole the spotlight at the star-studded event

    Celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish appearance at a football match in Mumbai, where Ranbir is the co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC

    The couple took a break from their busy schedules to support their team, which was reportedly playing against Kerala, at the stadium. Alia Bhatt opted for a sporty look, wearing wide-legged blue denim paired with a matching blue t-shirt. She completed her outfit with chunky white sneakers, showcasing her trendy style

    Alia also revealed a new haircut that perfectly complemented her overall look, adding to her radiant appearance. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, went for a sporty yet casual look, wearing black cargo pants, a black t-shirt, and a cap. He completed his outfit with white sneakers

    They posed for the paparazzi alongside prominent figures such as Nita Ambani, who is associated with the Indian Super League, and the Olympic president, making the event even more star-studded

    The couple was spotted hand-in-hand as they arrived at the stadium, clearly showing their support for the Mumbai City FC

    Alia and Ranbir's sporty and chic appearance at the football match alongside Nita Ambani and the Olympic President Thomas Bach added to the excitement of the event and garnered attention from fans and media alike

    Their fashionable yet relaxed outfits and their interaction with notable personalities like Nita Ambani and the Olympic president made this sporting event a memorable and glamorous occasion

