Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt arrive for football match hand-in-hand; Nita Ambani too present [PICTURES]

Celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish appearance at a football match in Mumbai, where Ranbir is the co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC

The couple took a break from their busy schedules to support their team, which was reportedly playing against Kerala, at the stadium. Alia Bhatt opted for a sporty look, wearing wide-legged blue denim paired with a matching blue t-shirt. She completed her outfit with chunky white sneakers, showcasing her trendy style

Alia also revealed a new haircut that perfectly complemented her overall look, adding to her radiant appearance. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, went for a sporty yet casual look, wearing black cargo pants, a black t-shirt, and a cap. He completed his outfit with white sneakers

They posed for the paparazzi alongside prominent figures such as Nita Ambani, who is associated with the Indian Super League, and the Olympic president, making the event even more star-studded

The couple was spotted hand-in-hand as they arrived at the stadium, clearly showing their support for the Mumbai City FC

