Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has turned its extended opening weekend into a major box office success. The film collected Rs 56.15 crore nett in India on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with Diwali. The impressive festive-day performance helped the film take its worldwide earnings to Rs 499.20 crore within just four days of its theatrical release.

According to industry tracking website Sacnilk, the film's four-day India nett collection stands at Rs 238.85 crore. Its domestic gross has reached Rs 285.20 crore, while the overseas market has contributed another Rs 214 crore.

With these numbers, Ramayana has also moved ahead of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush in terms of four-day India nett collections. The latter had earned Rs 237 crore during its first four days in cinemas.

The film is now within touching distance of the Rs 500-crore worldwide milestone, a significant achievement for a release that entered theatres on November 5.