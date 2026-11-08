Makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have issued a stern legal warning against leaks and piracy, citing Bombay High Court orders, as the film nears Rs 200 crore in India and Rs 350 crore plus worldwide.

Makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have issued a stern legal warning against unauthorised recording and distribution of theatrical footage, citing multiple Bombay High Court orders as the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash epic rapidly approaches the Rs 200-crore box office mark following its November 5 premiere. The producers emphasized that leaking the film may result in legal trouble, warning offenders that unauthorized recording or dissemination will trigger swift judicial action.

Helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Namit Malhotra alongside Yash, the mythological drama features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana, supported by an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Vivek Oberoi.

What the Legal Notice States

In two distinct interim court orders dated November 2 and November 6, 2026, the Bombay High Court under Commercial IP Suit (L) No. 37230 of 2026 issued explicit injunctions against unauthorized screening and recording. The court restrained all persons—known or unknown—from recording, uploading, streaming, or sharing any portion of the cinematic work without explicit authorization from the producers.

Piracy will invite immediate prosecution. The production house published official public notices instructing social media users, website admins, and theater goers to cease taking unauthorized clips inside cinema halls. The legal notice was clear: anyone hosting or resharing leaked footage must remove the content immediately or face statutory sanctions without further warning. Legal representatives reiterated that leaking the film may result in legal trouble for individuals and platform operators alike if infringing material is not taken down promptly.

Strict Statutory Penalties Cited

Violators face multi-statute criminal and civil liability across Indian legislative framework. The producers detailed that copyright infringement in this manner triggers immediate legal consequences under the Copyright Act (1957), the Cinematograph Act (1952), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023), and the Information Technology Act (2000). Because leaking the film may result in legal trouble across multiple jurisdictions, the notice explicitly outlines the statutory risks to deter potential infringers.

Offenders risk imprisonment, heavy statutory fines, and formal contempt of court proceedings for defying the High Court's restraining orders. The makers confirmed that all non-compliant links, handles, and digital platforms are being reported directly to cybercrime enforcement authorities and platform administrators for swift takedowns and identification.

Box Office Performance and Sequel Schedule

At domestic box office counters, the movie performance has surpassed initial projections. Within days of its November 5 worldwide debut, the epic drama drew packed houses across domestic and international circuits, rapidly closing in on the Rs 200-crore benchmark in India.

With the first chapter delivering strong theatrical numbers, the production team has already structured the roadmap for the saga. Part 2 lands Diwali 2028. Audiences can expect the second installment of the franchise during the 2028 festival period.