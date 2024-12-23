Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's daughter Klin Kaara's first photo OUT

Upasana has released the first picture of Klin Kaara, the daughter of Mega Star Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan and Upasana, which has gone viral.

Rajamouli and Ram Charan Film RRR

Following his father Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan is a popular hero in Telugu cinema. His role in Rajamouli's 'RRR' made him a pan-India star, gaining him a global fan base. RRR was a massive commercial and critical success, joining the 1000 crore club and winning the prestigious Golden Globe and Oscar awards, making the South Indian film industry proud.

Ram Charan starring in RRR Movie

The song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' won the Original Song category. Following this, Ram Charan is now acting in 'Game Changer', directed by Shankar. This film is being made on a large budget as a pan-India project. Director Shankar, who missed success with 'Indian 2', is expected to regain his position with this film.

Upasana Reveals Daughter's Face

Any news about Ram Charan and his family is widely noticed not only in the Telugu film world but also among Tamil fans. Upasana's photo revealing Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara's face is now going viral.

Ram Charan Weds Upasana

In 2012, actor Ram Charan married Upasana Kamineni, granddaughter of Apollo Hospitals founder Dr. Prathap Reddy. After marriage, they postponed having children for about 10 years. As Upasana is in the medical field, she had her eggs frozen. Using this, she conceived after about 10 years and gave birth to a daughter, Klin Kaara.

Klin Kaara's Photo Revealed

While Klin Kaara was born last year, her family has not released a single photo of her face until now. So, mega fans were eager to know how Klin Kaara looks and who she resembles. Recently, Upasana shared a photo taken when she took her daughter to the temple.

Ram Charan's Daughter's Photo

Upasana mentioned that her daughter had the opportunity to participate in the Venkateswara Swamy festivities. Anil is holding Klin Kaara, and one side of her face is visible. Upasana released this photo, revealing Klin Kaara's face. Klin Kaara is wearing a yellow silk skirt. Chiranjeevi's one-year-old heiress, Klin Kaara, was born on June 20th last year.

