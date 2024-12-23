Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's daughter Klin Kaara's first photo OUT

Upasana has released the first picture of Klin Kaara, the daughter of Mega Star Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan and Upasana, which has gone viral.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 4:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

Rajamouli and Ram Charan Film RRR

Following his father Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan is a popular hero in Telugu cinema. His role in Rajamouli's 'RRR' made him a pan-India star, gaining him a global fan base. RRR was a massive commercial and critical success, joining the 1000 crore club and winning the prestigious Golden Globe and Oscar awards, making the South Indian film industry proud.

article_image2

Ram Charan starring in RRR Movie

The song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' won the Original Song category. Following this, Ram Charan is now acting in 'Game Changer', directed by Shankar. This film is being made on a large budget as a pan-India project. Director Shankar, who missed success with 'Indian 2', is expected to regain his position with this film.

article_image3

Upasana Reveals Daughter's Face

Any news about Ram Charan and his family is widely noticed not only in the Telugu film world but also among Tamil fans. Upasana's photo revealing Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara's face is now going viral.

article_image4

Ram Charan Weds Upasana

In 2012, actor Ram Charan married Upasana Kamineni, granddaughter of Apollo Hospitals founder Dr. Prathap Reddy. After marriage, they postponed having children for about 10 years. As Upasana is in the medical field, she had her eggs frozen. Using this, she conceived after about 10 years and gave birth to a daughter, Klin Kaara.

article_image5

Klin Kaara's Photo Revealed

While Klin Kaara was born last year, her family has not released a single photo of her face until now. So, mega fans were eager to know how Klin Kaara looks and who she resembles. Recently, Upasana shared a photo taken when she took her daughter to the temple.

article_image6

Ram Charan's Daughter's Photo

Upasana mentioned that her daughter had the opportunity to participate in the Venkateswara Swamy festivities. Anil is holding Klin Kaara, and one side of her face is visible. Upasana released this photo, revealing Klin Kaara's face. Klin Kaara is wearing a yellow silk skirt. Chiranjeevi's one-year-old heiress, Klin Kaara, was born on June 20th last year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Who is FAKE? Who will win? Digvijay Rathee drops major HINT; read on RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Who is FAKE? Who will win? Digvijay Rathee drops major HINT; read on

Ace Indian shuttler ties the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur; FIRST pictures OUT [PHOTO] ATG

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu ties the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur; FIRST pictures OUT [PHOTO]

Blake Lively's co-stars stand by her mmid sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's co-stars stand by her mmid sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am not corrupt...', Vivian Dsena targets Shilpa Sirodkar ATG

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am not corrupt...', Vivian Dsena targets Shilpa Sirodkar

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra and more in danger zone; read details RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra and more in danger zone; read details

Recent Stories

Diljit Dosanjh vs AP Dhillon net worth: As feud intensifies, know which singer is more richer? gcw

Diljit Dosanjh vs AP Dhillon net worth: As feud intensifies, know which singer is more richer?

Kerala CM pinarayi vijayan convoy meets with minor accident in Thiruvananthapuram; police jeep collides with commando vehicle anr

Kerala CM's convoy meets with minor accident in Thiruvananthapuram; police jeep collides with commando vehicle

2025's Best Crypto Presales: 5 Projects That Could Deliver Big Returns!

2025’s Best Crypto Presales: 5 Projects That Could Deliver Big Returns!

BREAKING: Bangladesh formally writes to India seeking return of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina shk

Bangladesh sends India formal note seeking extradition of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina

Russian govt rebuffs reports of ousted Syrian President Assad's wife planning divorce and moving to UK dmn

Russian govt rebuffs reports of ousted Syrian President Assad's wife planning divorce and moving to UK

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon