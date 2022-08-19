Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janmashtami 2022: 5 Bollywood songs you must listen on the occasion

    Janmashtami 2022: As per the Hindu calendar, Janmashtami, the day when Lord Krishna was born, is being celebrated this year on Friday, August 19. The festival has found a very special place in the Hindi film industry and there are not one but multiple songs that are pictured of Lord Krishna and Janmashtami. Here are some of the many songs that will add more flavour to your Janmashtami celebrations this year.

    Janmashtami 2022 5 Bollywood songs you must listen on the occasion drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    The festival of Janmashtami, which is the day when Lord Krishna was born, is being celebrated across the world. As per the Hindi calendar, the celebrations are being held this year on Friday, August 19. Lord Krishna’s followers, believers and devotees are spread not just in India but across the world. And thus, Janmashtami is celebrated with great pomp. On the festival of Janmashtami, here are five Bollywood songs that you must listen to, which will also add more fun to the ‘Dahi Handi’, a ritual that is held everywhere this year.

    Woh Kisna Hai, Kisna: The song 'Woh Kisna Hai' from the film 'Kisna', released in the year 2005, still lives on people's tongues. Singer Sukhwinder Singh has sung this song in his melodious voice and is pictured with actors Vivek Oberoi and Isha Shervani. The music of the song is composed by Ismail Darbar and the song was composed by Javed Akhtar.

    ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some lesser-known facts about this festival

    Radha Kaise Na Jale, Lagaan: Along with the film, this particular song also impressed the audience when Lagaan was released in the theatres. The song 'Radha Kaise Na Jalein' made a special place in the hearts of the people. Featuring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, the song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. Its music was given by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and written by Javed Akhtar.
      

    ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2022: 5 easy prasad recipes to try at home for Lord Krishna's 'bhog'

    Go Go Govinda, Oh My God: The song is from the 2012 film 'Oh My God'; it serves to add colour and fun on the occasion of Janmashtami. People dance with zest and zeal to this song during Dahi Handi. Featuring Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Aman Trikha.

    Yashoda ka Nandlala, Sanjog: The song 'Yashoda Ka Nandlala' from the 1985 film 'Sanjog' depicts the love of a mother for her son. Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to this song. It is from the movie that featured actors Jitendra, Jayaparda and Vinod Mehra.

    Mach Gaya Shot Sari Nagri Mai, Khuddar: This superhit song is from the 1982 film 'Khuddar'. It is a fine example of how ‘Dahi Handi’ is celebrated in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi, this song has shown tremendous fun. Singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar lent their voice to the song.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New Life Loading - Is all ok between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma? twitter reacts-ayh

    'New Life Loading….' - Is all ok between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma?

    Jiah Khan mother tells court Sooraj Pancholi physically and verbally abused her drb

    Jiah Khan's mother tells court: Sooraj Pancholi physically and verbally abused her

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's health has deteriorated again, claim reports RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's health has deteriorated again, claim reports

    Koffee With Karan 7 Sidharth Malhotra spills beans on his relationship marriage plans with Kiara Advani drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra spills beans on his relationship, marriage plans with Kiara Advani

    Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday Liger song Aafat faces criticism over rape scene dialogue drb

    Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s Liger song ‘Aafat’ faces criticism over ‘rape scene’ dialogue

    Recent Stories

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ram Singh Bhandari, 48RR

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ram Singh Bhandari, 48RR

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 19 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 19, 2022: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; know prediction for Virgo, Leo, others

    Numerology Prediction for August 19 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 19, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    French tanker refuels IAF Sukhoi-30 MKIs heading into 'Pitch Black'

    French tanker refuels IAF SU-30MKIs heading into 'Pitch Black'

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar believes he's picked up from where he left 6 months ago snt

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar believes he's picked up from where he left 6 months ago

    Recent Videos

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon