Janmashtami 2022: 5 Bollywood songs you must listen on the occasion

The festival of Janmashtami, which is the day when Lord Krishna was born, is being celebrated across the world. As per the Hindi calendar, the celebrations are being held this year on Friday, August 19. Lord Krishna’s followers, believers and devotees are spread not just in India but across the world. And thus, Janmashtami is celebrated with great pomp. On the festival of Janmashtami, here are five Bollywood songs that you must listen to, which will also add more fun to the ‘Dahi Handi’, a ritual that is held everywhere this year.

Woh Kisna Hai, Kisna: The song 'Woh Kisna Hai' from the film 'Kisna', released in the year 2005, still lives on people's tongues. Singer Sukhwinder Singh has sung this song in his melodious voice and is pictured with actors Vivek Oberoi and Isha Shervani. The music of the song is composed by Ismail Darbar and the song was composed by Javed Akhtar.

Radha Kaise Na Jale, Lagaan: Along with the film, this particular song also impressed the audience when Lagaan was released in the theatres. The song 'Radha Kaise Na Jalein' made a special place in the hearts of the people. Featuring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, the song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. Its music was given by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and written by Javed Akhtar.



Go Go Govinda, Oh My God: The song is from the 2012 film 'Oh My God'; it serves to add colour and fun on the occasion of Janmashtami. People dance with zest and zeal to this song during Dahi Handi. Featuring Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Aman Trikha.

Yashoda ka Nandlala, Sanjog: The song 'Yashoda Ka Nandlala' from the 1985 film 'Sanjog' depicts the love of a mother for her son. Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to this song. It is from the movie that featured actors Jitendra, Jayaparda and Vinod Mehra.

Mach Gaya Shot Sari Nagri Mai, Khuddar: This superhit song is from the 1982 film 'Khuddar'. It is a fine example of how ‘Dahi Handi’ is celebrated in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi, this song has shown tremendous fun. Singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar lent their voice to the song.