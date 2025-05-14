- Home
This compilation explores the first South Indian film to achieve a groundbreaking 100 crore collection at the box office, revealing the movie and its star.
| Published : May 14 2025, 02:46 PM
1 Min read
14
Image Credit : our own
First 100 Crore Collected Movies in South India
100 crore gross is still a dream for many actors. Bollywood films achieved this feat in 1982 with Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer. Later, Salman Khan's Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge achieved this milestone.
24
Image Credit : our own
Rajini as a Trendsetter
Until 2007, 100 crore collection was a distant dream for South Indian cinema. Rajinikanth's Sivaji The Boss, released in 2007, was the first South Indian film to achieve this feat. His Enthiran, released in 2010, also achieved this milestone.
34
Image Credit : Social Media
Bahubali Created History
Following Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh achieved this feat with S.S. Rajamouli's Bahubali, which changed the face of Telugu cinema. Released in 2015, its success led to the highly anticipated Bahubali 2 in 2017, which became the first film to gross over 100 crores in Telangana and Karnataka.
44
Image Credit : google
KGF: First 100 Crore Kannada Film
In Kerala, Mohanlal's Pulimurugan (2016) was the first to gross 100 crores. While Bahubali 2 achieved this in Karnataka, KGF, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash, was the first Kannada film to reach this milestone in 2018.
