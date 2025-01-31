Rajinikanth and Salman Khan to star together in Atlee’s big-budget Pan-Indian film; Read on

South superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood star Salman Khan are reportedly set to star in a big-budget pan-Indian movie. Who will direct this highly anticipated film?

The South Indian film industry and Bollywood have grown closer recently. Bollywood stars and filmmakers are increasingly interested in South Indian cinema and its directors. This has led to more Bollywood actors expressing interest in working with South Indian directors and starring in South Indian films. Several multi-starrer films have been made and are in production with this Bollywood-South combination. Now, it's rumored that a film starring superstar Rajinikanth and Salman Khan is in the works. Who is the director of this film?

Atlee Kumar

Many stars have acted in multi-starrer films. Bollywood stars are eager to work with South Indian actors and directors. Directors like Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Atlee have already proven their mettle in Bollywood. Atlee's film 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan was a sensation, collecting over a thousand crores. This success has made Bollywood stars keen to work with Atlee.

Kamal Haasan and Atlee

After 'Jawan,' Atlee is being cautious and not rushing into announcing new projects. He reportedly wants to make a film with superstar Rajinikanth. Initially, he considered Salman Khan for the project, wanting to pair him with a Tamil star. He first approached Kamal Haasan, but after he declined, Atlee convinced Rajinikanth, according to rumors.

Atlee reportedly planned 'Jawan 2' with Shah Rukh Khan, but his priority is to complete the multi-starrer with Salman Khan first. He has prepared the story and secured a substantial budget. Both Salman Khan and Rajinikanth are reportedly on board, and pre-production is expected to start soon.

Salman Khan has made cameo appearances in several films, and Rajinikanth has also been involved in multi-starrer movies recently. Fans believe that a pan-Indian multi-starrer with these two stars would shatter existing box office records. However, the truth of these rumors will only be confirmed with an official announcement.

