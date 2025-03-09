Rajinikanth. Allu Arjun collaborating for Atlee's movie? Here's what we know

Icon Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 grossed over ₹1800 crore. Pushpa 2 was a massive hit at the Indian box office. Allu Arjun's mass performance received accolades. Bunny wants his next film to be even bigger.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 5:15 PM IST

Icon Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 grossed over ₹1800 crore. Pushpa 2 was a massive hit at the Indian box office. Allu Arjun's mass performance received accolades. Bunny wants his next film to be even bigger. Bunny's planning suggests that it is true.

On one hand, Trivikram Srinivas is working on a massive story related to mythology. On the other hand, a film with pan-India director Atlee seems to be almost finalized. Expectations are increasing among fans as news about the Atlee-Allu Arjun combination comes out every day. Actually, Atlee wanted to make this film with Salman Khan. But this combination was dropped due to budget reasons.


With this, Atlee is going to make a film with Allu Arjun with the same story. It is being promoted as a crazy multistarrer in a way. News is coming that Sivakarthikeyan, who created a sensation with the film Amaran, is going to play the villain in this film. If this is a surprise, there is another mind-blowing surprise. Superstar Rajinikanth will also be acting in a lead role in this film. When Atlee wanted to make this film with Salman Khan, he also approached Rajinikanth. At that time, Rajini expressed doubt whether the dates would be adjusted or not.

Kamal Haasan's name was also considered as a second option. Overall, the Salman Khan-Atlee film has stopped. Now it seems that Rajinikanth has given the green signal to the Bunny-Atlee film. Sun Pictures is going to produce this film. It is being said that Rajinikanth will be acting as Allu Arjun's father in this movie.

Currently, Rajinikanth has to complete the films Coolie and Jailer 2. After these films are completed, Superstar will join the Bunny-Atlee film. This news is making Allu Arjun fans restless. Pushpa 2 collected 1800 crores. But fans are saying that the collection of Atlee and Bunny movie will start from 2 thousand crores. Let's see what happens.

