Pushpa 2: The Rule OTT Release: When and where you can watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's HIT film online?

The OTT release date for the blockbuster film Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been announced.

First Published Jan 28, 2025, 10:16 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Pushpa 2 OTT Release

Allu Arjun is a leading mass actor in the Telugu film industry. The film that elevated him to a Pan India hero was Pushpa. This film was directed by Sukumar. Released in 2021, the film was a box office hit. Following the huge success of Pushpa, its second part was released last year. Mythri Movie Makers produced this film on a grand scale with a budget of around 350 crores.

Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna starred opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2. Fahadh Faasil played the villain. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, while Sam C.S. and Thaman composed the background score. Similar to Samantha's item dance in the first part, actress Srileela performed a dance number in Pushpa 2. The film was released in December last year.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection

Pushpa 2 started its box office hunt from the very first day of its release. Accordingly, the film achieved a huge feat by collecting Rs.292 crore worldwide on the first day. No Indian film has ever collected such a huge amount on the first day. Pushpa 2, which has been running successfully for over 50 days, has collected over Rs.1800 crore at the box office, making it the highest-grossing South Indian film.

Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date

Pushpa 2, which was a box office hit, is now coming to OTT. Netflix has announced the OTT release date of the film. Accordingly, Pushpa 2 will be released on the Netflix OTT platform on January 30. The film is coming to OTT with additional scenes. Pushpa 2 will be released on Netflix as a total of 3 hours and 44 minutes film. It is also said that the film is being released on OTT without any competition.

