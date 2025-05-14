- Home
Preity Zinta, MS Dhoni has THIS in common; Check out hidden truths about their love lives
MS Dhoni and Preity Zinta both experienced the pain of losing their first love. Dhoni's Untold Story and Zinta's recent revelation share a touching similarity
| Published : May 14 2025, 10:50 AM
2 Min read
19
Image Credit : social media
MS DHONI Untold Story movie is inspired by the real life of cricketer and former Indian captain MS Dhoni. It depicts his first love and her sudden death. Preity Zinta has a similar story. She recently revealed this in a session on X.
29
Image Credit : social media
In the MS DHONI Untold Story movie, Dhoni falls in love with a girl. Both were planning to get married. Meanwhile, the girl dies in a car accident. Dhoni also goes into a career downfall.
39
Image Credit : social media
Preity Zinta recently made a heartfelt confession about her first love. It also has a connection to Shahrukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho.
49
Image Credit : social media
Shahrukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is an emotional movie. The death scene of Aman is still alive in people's hearts.
59
Image Credit : social media
On Tuesday (May 13), Preity Zinta held a question-and-answer session on her X (formerly Twitter), in which she also shared memories of Kal Ho Naa Ho.
69
Image Credit : social media
A user wrote, "Madam, whenever I watch Kal Ho Naa Ho, I cry like a baby. You played the character of Naina Catherine Kapoor very well. Along with this, I also learned a lesson that sometimes love means letting go."
79
Image Credit : social media
89
Image Credit : social media
Preity recalled how the entire team got very emotional on and off screen during the shooting. Apart from this, she also narrated the anecdote of losing her first love.
99
Image Credit : social media
Preity Zinta said, "Yes, when I watch Kal Ho Naa Ho, I feel like crying. I cried even when we were shooting it! My first love died in a car accident, so this film has always been different."
