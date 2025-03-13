Entertainment

Lahore 1947 Cast Fees: Know Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta & others' salaries

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol has charged ₹50 crore for the much-awaited film 'Lahore 1947'.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is going to be seen in the lead role in the film 'Lahore 1947'. She has charged ₹10 crore for this.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal has an important role in the film 'Lahore 1947'. He is charging ₹7 crore for this.

Abhimanyu Singh

Abhimanyu Singh is going to be seen in the role of a villain in the film 'Lahore 1947'. He is charging ₹2 crore for this film.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi is also going to be seen in this film. Shabana has received lakhs of rupees for this.

Jaffar Express Hijack: 10 Must-Watch Hijack Movies on OTT

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistan connection REVEALED!

Niveditha Gowda latest photshoot: Check glam photos of actress

Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone-7 Stars without Indian citizenship