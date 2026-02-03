Prayagraj Latest Weather Update: IMD Issues Rain, Fog and Strong Wind Alert
Prayagraj is likely to witness rain, fog, and strong winds today, February 3. The IMD has issued an alert as temperatures fluctuate, here’s a detailed weather forecast and warning update for the day ahead.
Weather in Prayagraj could change suddenly on Feb 3. The IMD reports a western disturbance has reached UP, prompting a yellow alert. The day will start cloudy and cool.
Dense fog may cover Prayagraj in the morning, reducing visibility. As the day goes on, clouds will gather. Light to moderate rain and lightning are possible by afternoon or evening.
The Met Dept forecasts a max temp of 22-25°C and a min of around 13°C in Prayagraj on Feb 3. It's unusually cold for February, with the chill returning due to the disturbance.
Winds of 30-40 km/h may cause travel issues. Air quality is also a concern, with the AQI potentially reaching very poor levels, risking respiratory problems. Kids and elderly need care.
Roads may be slippery due to rain and fog, so drivers should go slow. Farmers need to protect their crops. The Met Dept says clouds will clear after Feb 4, and temps will rise.
