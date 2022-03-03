Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas to Suriya to Allu Arjun: 5 South actors who can play James Bond

    First Published Mar 3, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    Prithviraj Sukumaran to Prabhas to Rana Daggubati, here are five fabulous actors from the South who definitely can play the role of James Bond played by Daniel Craig
     

    ‘The name’s Bond, James Bond’. These five popular words, are one iconic franchise and one highly-adored undercover agent. Be it us, our folks or grandparents, ages have been in awe of 007 and the films that have entertained us for decades. 
     

    With No Time to Die streaming on March 4, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video, in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, fans across the world are at their excited best to see Daniel Craig pack a punch for the final time as James Bond.  

    While we don’t know who could fill in his shoes in the next Bond movie, here are five actors from the South who definitely wouldn’t look out of place.

    Rana Daggubati: Seeing him play the role of Bond, unlike his other characters, will be a different experience for the audience. They might start adoring him not for his negative roles but for being a secret agent that we can’t get enough of.  
     

    Prithviraj Sukumaran: This Malayalam actor dives deep into the skin of his characters and makes them unique by adding an element of himself. Seeing Prithvi as Bond would be a visual treat sure to make tickets sell like hotcakes. 

    Suriya Sivakumar: He is one of the finest actors in the Tamil film industry. Known to leave the audience in a spell with his magnetic screen presence, one can completely visualize Suriya wearing that iconic black and white tux and saying, Bond… James Bond.  
     

    Allu Arjun: After Pushpa, Allu Arjun has become pan-India hero. From his dialogue delivery to his looks on the screen to his dance moves, Allu Arjun is one of the most talented stars who can easily act like James Bond. Seeing him as James Bond will be exciting for his fans as Arjun is always seen playing a man with a long beard, loose T-shirts and baggy pants. 
     

    Prabhas: Baahubali as 007 will surely make the audience/fans go crazy with excitement. Prabhas can be a good choice for the Bond role with power-packed dialogues, expressions, and thrilling action scenes.  
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how RC

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how

    Kanye West kidnaps, beheads Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson (Watch) RCB

    Kanye West kidnaps, buries Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' (Watch)

    Radhe Shyam Trailer Prabhas impresses a palmist in the upcoming Astro thriller watch drb

    Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas impresses as palmist in the upcoming Astro-thriller; watch

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer Suriya shows different shades in this film watch drb

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya shows different shades in this film; watch

    A Thursday Exclusive Director Behzad Khambata Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia share journey drb

    A Thursday Exclusive: Director Behzad Khambata, Yami Gautam & Neha Dhupia share journey

    Recent Stories

    kpop BTS Jungkook gets Presidents Award completes graduation from Global Cyber University drb

    BTS: Jungkook gets President’s Award; completes graduation from Global Cyber University

    Mumbai court extends ED custody of Nawab Malik till March 7-dnm

    Mumbai court extends ED custody of Nawab Malik till March 7

    Winter Paralympics 2022: Athletes from Russia, Belarus banned from competing-ayh

    Winter Paralympics 2022: Athletes from Russia, Belarus banned from competing

    Mercedes Maybach S Class launched know specifications price more gcw

    Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launched; know specifications, price, more

    Ukraine war India at risk of US sanctions on Russian S-400 deal

    UN snub on Ukraine: India at risk of US sanctions on Russian S-400 deal

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala Blasters scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai City-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine crisis: How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    Video Icon