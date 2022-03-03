Prabhas to Suriya to Allu Arjun: 5 South actors who can play James Bond

Prithviraj Sukumaran to Prabhas to Rana Daggubati, here are five fabulous actors from the South who definitely can play the role of James Bond played by Daniel Craig



‘The name’s Bond, James Bond’. These five popular words, are one iconic franchise and one highly-adored undercover agent. Be it us, our folks or grandparents, ages have been in awe of 007 and the films that have entertained us for decades.



With No Time to Die streaming on March 4, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video, in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, fans across the world are at their excited best to see Daniel Craig pack a punch for the final time as James Bond.

While we don’t know who could fill in his shoes in the next Bond movie, here are five actors from the South who definitely wouldn’t look out of place.

Rana Daggubati: Seeing him play the role of Bond, unlike his other characters, will be a different experience for the audience. They might start adoring him not for his negative roles but for being a secret agent that we can’t get enough of.



Prithviraj Sukumaran: This Malayalam actor dives deep into the skin of his characters and makes them unique by adding an element of himself. Seeing Prithvi as Bond would be a visual treat sure to make tickets sell like hotcakes.

Suriya Sivakumar: He is one of the finest actors in the Tamil film industry. Known to leave the audience in a spell with his magnetic screen presence, one can completely visualize Suriya wearing that iconic black and white tux and saying, Bond… James Bond.



Allu Arjun: After Pushpa, Allu Arjun has become pan-India hero. From his dialogue delivery to his looks on the screen to his dance moves, Allu Arjun is one of the most talented stars who can easily act like James Bond. Seeing him as James Bond will be exciting for his fans as Arjun is always seen playing a man with a long beard, loose T-shirts and baggy pants.

