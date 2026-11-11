It’s been 24 glorious years since Prabhas made his debut with Eeswar, and what a journey it has been! From a promising newcomer in Telugu cinema to becoming India's Biggest Superstar, Prabhas has built a legacy that transcends languages, industries and geographical boundaries. With record-breaking films, an incredible fan following and an exciting lineup ahead, the superstar continues to be one of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema. As he completes 24 years in the industry, here are five reasons why his stardom continues to grow bigger with every passing year.

1. Baahubali: The Film That Changed the Game

It was Baahubali that changed the course of Indian cinema and Prabhas' career forever. The film didn't just break box-office records; it opened doors for Indian films to reach audiences across the country and beyond. With Baahubali 2 becoming the first Indian film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide, Prabhas emerged as a force that went far beyond regional stardom. He became one of the biggest faces of Indian cinema, bringing audiences together across languages and establishing a new benchmark for pan-India success.