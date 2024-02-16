'Poacher screening': Kartik Aaryan, Radhika Apte grace the event in their best attires

On Thursday, the screening of Prime Video's 'Poacher' took place on February 15 in Mumbai and many celebrities graced their presence.

Richie Mehta an Emmy-winning director helmed the new series 'Poacher' with Alia Bhatt serving as executive producer.

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra kept her look casual as she was seen in a white shirt that had a black collar bow and blue pants.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan arrived in a grey shirt, and light blue denim jeans for the screening of 'Poacher' in Mumbai.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte wore a red dress that came with a slit and she paired her outfit with white shoes. She also carried a black coat along with it.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal was also among the celebrities who attended the film's screening and wore a white shirt, coat and brown pants.

Jaaved Jaffrey

For the screening, Jaaved Jaffrey wore a black shirt and topped it with a half jacket and cargo pants.