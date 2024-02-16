Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Poacher screening': Kartik Aaryan, Radhika Apte grace the event in their best attires

    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    On Thursday, the screening of Prime Video's 'Poacher' took place on February 15 in Mumbai and many celebrities graced their presence.

    article_image1

    Richie Mehta an Emmy-winning director helmed the new series 'Poacher' with Alia Bhatt serving as executive producer.

    article_image2

    Kritika Kamra

    Kritika Kamra kept her look casual as she was seen in a white shirt that had a black collar bow and blue pants.

    article_image3

    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan arrived in a grey shirt, and light blue denim jeans for the screening of 'Poacher' in Mumbai.

    article_image4

    Radhika Apte

    Radhika Apte wore a red dress that came with a slit and she paired her outfit with white shoes. She also carried a black coat along with it. 

    article_image5

    Ali Fazal

    Ali Fazal was also among the celebrities who attended the film's screening and wore a white shirt, coat and brown pants.

    article_image6

    Jaaved Jaffrey

    For the screening, Jaaved Jaffrey wore a black shirt and topped it with a half jacket and cargo pants. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris RBA

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason

    Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this RBA

    Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this RBA

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this

    Shaktimaan Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025 RBA

    'Shaktimaan': Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025

    Recent Stories

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris RBA

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris

    Maximizing Tax Benefits with Section 80D: A Comprehensive Guide to Family Health Insurance in 2024

    Maximizing Tax Benefits with Section 80D: A Comprehensive Guide to Family Health Insurance in 2024

    Factors to consider before applying for personal loan rkn

    Factors to consider before applying for personal loan

    The Integration of ABHA Card in Medical Insurance: Revolutionising Healthcare Access in 2024

    The Integration of ABHA Card in Medical Insurance: Revolutionising Healthcare Access in 2024

    Bhai ek number Sarfaraz Khan's video call with brother Musheer after stellar debut vs England goes viral snt

    'Bhai ek number': Sarfaraz Khan's video call with brother Musheer after stellar debut vs England goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon