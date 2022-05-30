Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rapper Drake shares Sidhu Moose Wala's picture, gives tribute to the late Punjabi singer

    First Published May 30, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    Drake paid respect to the late Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala on his official social media account.
     

    The death of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala has prompted US rapper Drake to express his sympathies. Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Sidhu, a Congress politician, in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the Punjab government reduced his security cover.

    Canadian rapper Drake shared a picture of Sidhu and his mother on Instagram Stories and added a bird emoji and wrote, "RIP Moose."
     

    Fans of both artists were disappointed that they could not cooperate on a single. "I always had a feeling Sidhu and Drake will collaborate one day because they both have Toronto ties and it would have been huge for the Punjabi music business, it's a sad we'll never see it happen now," a fan commented on Twitter. 
     

    Another said, "I didn't even get to watch the Drake x Sidhu collab or that Nav x Sidhu combo." "As a punjabi, I am a huge admirer of Sidhu Moose Wala and had just tweeted before his death that I wanted a Drake-Sidhu Moose Wala duet." Another admirer said, "I'll miss him." life is so unpredictably unexpected. His feel has always been one of my favourites.
     

    The news of the singer's untimely demise has shocked his fans and colleagues in the music industry. Several celebrities, including comedian Kapil Sharma, actress Shehnaaz Gill, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and singer Harshdeep Kaur, flocked to social media to express their sorrow at the passing of Sidhu Moose Wala.
     

    After joining the Punjab Congress, the singer was hailed as a "young idol" and a "international personality." His father is an ex-serviceman, while his mother is the Sarpanch of Moosa village in Mansa district. With hits like Jatt Da Muqabla, Dollar, So High, and Bambiha Bole, he made a reputation as a Punjabi singer. Also Read: (Watch) 'Did Sidhu Moose Wala predict his death? Listen to his last song 'The Last Ride'

    Sidhu Moose Wala came to prominence in 2017 with the song "So high." Moosewala sang a number of superhit songs, including "Legend," "Devil," "Just Listen," "Tibeyan da Putt," "Jatt da Muqabala," "Brown Boys," and "Hathyar," among others. "The Last Ride," Moosewala's most recent song, was recently published. Also Read: (Video) When Sidhu Moose Wala opened his heart in front of Sonam Bajwa on TV-watch

