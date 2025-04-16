(PHOTOS) Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge welcome baby boy, share first pictures
Ex-Indian bowler Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge welcomed a baby boy. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram
Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge recently announced the birth of their baby boy, whom they have named Fatehsinh Khan. The couple shared a grayscale family portrait on social media, where Zaheer is seen holding the newborn while Sagarika lovingly rests her hands on his shoulders. In their joint post, they expressed their gratitude and joy, saying they welcomed their baby with love, blessings, and thankfulness.
Following the announcement, the comments section of their post was filled with congratulatory messages from friends and fans. Actor Angad Bedi responded with a heartfelt “Waheguru,” while cricketer Harbhajan Singh congratulated the couple and offered his blessings. Filmmaker Pragya Kapoor also extended her good wishes.
Sagarika recently reflected on the early days of her relationship with Zaheer. She revealed that he was initially hesitant to approach her, influenced by a certain perception others had about her—that she was someone who should only be approached with serious intentions. Despite their frequent encounters, Zaheer remained reserved until mutual friend Angad Bedi played a key role in encouraging them to connect.
Sagarika mentioned in an interview that Zaheer had initially formed a preconceived notion about her based on what people around him said. According to her, others had portrayed her as someone who shouldn't be approached casually, which made Zaheer cautious. However, over time, with continued interactions and a little nudge from Angad Bedi, those misconceptions faded, eventually leading to a deep and lasting bond.
The couple made their relationship public at the wedding of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech Singh in 2016. A year later, in 2017, Zaheer and Sagarika tied the knot, beginning a new chapter in their lives together.