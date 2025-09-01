- Home
(PHOTOS) Tara Sutaria poses in saree worth a whopping THIS amount with Veer Pahariya
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 turned into both a cultural celebration and a fashion showcase, as Tara Sutaria stunned in couture while making her relationship with Veer Pahariya official on social media
Ganesh Chaturthi as Style & Celebration
The festival is not just about devotion but also a cultural spectacle, where celebrities set festive fashion trends for their fans.
Tara Sutaria’s “Hard Launch” with Veer Pahariya
Tara drew attention for officially introducing her relationship with Veer Pahariya during the festivities, marking their first public post as a couple.
Her Champagne-Gold Kanjivaram Saree
She wore a Tarun Tahiliani champagne-gold tissue Kanjivaram saree, priced at around ₹4.39 lakh, featuring pearl embellishments, floral embroidery, sequined details, and aari border work.
Traditional Styling & Finishing Touches
Polki jewellery, gold bangles, jhumkas, a sleek jasmine-adorned bun, and a soft pearl bindi elevated her timeless look with understated elegance.
Veer Pahariya’s Minimalist Choice
Veer kept it simple in a plain white sherwani, offering a calm contrast to Tara’s elaborate couture, though some felt it was too minimal for the occasion.
Tara’s Work Updates
On the professional front, Tara was last seen in Apurva (2023), featured in AP Dhillon’s Thodi Si Daaru (2025), and also walked the runway at India Couture Week 2025.