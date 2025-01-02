PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu started her 2025 by seeking blessings from God

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu decided to start the new year by praying to God for benefits, she was observed lighting lights inside of a church. Sam took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of herself inside a church.

First Published Jan 2, 2025, 3:20 PM IST

It's 2025, and like many others, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opted to celebrate the new year by visiting a sacred site. She came to Instagram and shared a photo of herself inside a church.

The actress, clad in a long grey coat, was photographed standing at the end of a well-lit and adorned chapel, her back to the camera. Samantha was spotted lighting candles at a stand before praying.

While the specific location of the church is unknown, it was not occupied by anybody other than the actress. She captioned the photo on Instagram Stories, "Day 1, 2025," followed by a red heart emoji.

Samantha recently published a series of photos on Instagram, offering her admirers a taste into her peaceful holidays. In a couple images, the actress was seen lounging on the couch while celebrating the holidays.

Samantha also took photos of her Christmas festivity and the beauty of nature. In numerous photos, she was seen worshipping at various holy sites. The actress encouraged her fans and followers to vacation from their everyday grind in the message.

She wrote, “Maybe it’s fine to just sit and stare. Maybe the hustle can wait for a while. Maybe all you need in a busy world is the quiet of a simple life. Maybe having no plan is part of the plan…To wander, to wonder, just because you can. Happy Holidays."
 

Samantha, diagnosed with myositis in 2022, appeared in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series marks her comeback to TV after a brief absence following her illness. Samantha played Honey in the action film, while Varun Dhawan played Bunny.

The series, which premiered on the streaming site on November 6, is a precursor to the US adaptation, Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Citadel: Honey Bunny follows Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) and her parents' lives.

Samantha is working on several potential projects following Citadel. The 37-year-old diva will appear in Raj & DK's fantasy action series, Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom. Samantha will be seen with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ali Fazal, and Nikitin Dheer. 

