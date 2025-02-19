PHOTOS: Malaika Arora's sultry gym look in sports top with yoga pants

Malaika Arora was spotted outside her yoga class adjusting her pants before rushing inside without posing for the photographers.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 1:09 PM IST

Malaika Arora was seen outside her yoga class in Bandra. She was in gym wear. As soon as she got out of the car, she adjusted her pants and ran inside without posing for the photographers.

Malaika Arora was seen outside her yoga class adjusting her pants. Her photos are going viral. Malaika Arora proceeded while adjusting her pants. She didn't pay much attention to the photographers and didn't stop to pose.

Malaika Arora rushed inside the yoga class and gave a thumbs-up to the photographers. The 51-year-old Malaika Arora is very conscious about her fitness. She does workouts and yoga every day.

Looking at Malaika Arora, no one can say that she is 51 years old. She has maintained her body very well.

Malaika Arora not only stays fit herself but also runs yoga classes. She also shares many fitness-related videos on her Instagram.

