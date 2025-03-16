(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor gives sneak peak into her snowy vacation with Taimur, Saif Ali Khan

Read Full Gallery

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and their kids are enjoying a snowy vacation, as shared by Kareena on Instagram. She highlighted how balancing her career and personal life has positively shaped her roles as a mother and wife

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with Saif Ali Khan and their children, Taimur and Jeh, is currently vacationing at a snowy destination. Kareena shared glimpses of their trip on Instagram, showcasing the family enjoying snowfall. In her post, she mentioned that they were embracing the snow

Recently, Kareena spoke about the positive impact of balancing her professional and personal life. She explained that pursuing her acting career has significantly contributed to her growth as a mother and wife.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will feature in The Buckingham Murders, Singham Again, and Daayra

According to reports by India Today, Daayra will be directed by Meghna Gulzar and will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cop. The film is based on a real-life incident. Initially, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra were considered for the role but stepped down due to scheduling issues. Prithviraj later accepted the role after connecting with the script and its message. The source also indicated that Kareena’s role will present her in a new light, showcasing strength, vulnerability, and intuition.

