Lifestyle
Hina Khan is wearing a coin choker with a gray suit, along with matching earrings. You can buy such jewelry for under ₹500.
Hina Khan is wearing a pearl choker with a purple suit. The matching maangtika is adding charm to the look.
Hina Khan is wearing a royal-looking choker with multicolor stones with a black outfit. She is also wearing a matching stone ring, which looks great.
Whether it's a saree or a suit, Kundan chokers look great. Recreate this look of Hina Khan and adorn yourself.
Hina Khan's white crystal necklace is enhancing the shine of the silver lehenga. Such necklace and earring sets are easily available online for ₹1000.
Necklaces with silver and green stone touches look great in any ethnic look. You should also wear matching studs with them.
