(PHOTOS) Disha Patani looks STUNNING in her latest Instagram post

Disha Patani has shared some new photos on Instagram, which are going viral on the internet. Her glamorous style in the photos is worth seeing, which fans are loving.

Disha Patani is one of Bollywood's most beautiful and fit actresses. Her photos always grab attention. Check out her latest 6 photos below!

Disha Patani shared glamorous photos on Instagram Sunday, posing in different styles. She captioned the pics: "Cleaning my 📷.."

People rushed to see Disha Patani's photos as soon as she shared them. Her post got over 331,000 views in just 4 hours!

Fans can't stop praising Disha Patani's glamorous look, especially the third photo! They're showing their excitement in the comments.

One internet user commented on Disha's photos: "These pictures made our Sunday better!" Another wrote: "Disha Patani, my beautiful princess."

Many internet users shared emojis on Disha's photos, expressing their feelings. Some used fire emojis to call her hot, others sent red hearts.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last in the Tamil film 'Kanguva', a box office flop. She's now filming 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

