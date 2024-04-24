Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos and video: Rashami Desai BRUTALLY trolled for her unhooked blouse; netizens mock her latest outing

    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    TV star Rashami Desai raised many eyebrows with her sultry blouse and uncomfortable dress at her friend Arti Singh's 'sangeet' ceremony and received severe backlash. One said, 'She Can't Even Hook It'.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rashami Desai, a popular television actress, rose to prominence following her excellent performance in the television series Uttaran.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Despite her bright smile and pleasant demeanour, the actress is frequently the object of trolls and body shaming. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nonetheless, Rashami constantly ignored all the negative by keeping her head up and remaining unconcerned. The diva's stunning presence at her pal Arti Singh's star-studded sangeet was questioned for her attire.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rashami Desai appears in a viral video wearing a dazzling rose-gold lehenga with a sexy top and dupatta. However, the Bigg Boss 13 star was spotted suffering during her picture shoot, fighting to walk in her costume.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    She can be seen hoisting her lehenga with both hands while attempting to walk about. Despite wearing a heavy lehenga and feeling uncomfortable, Rashami smiled brightly at the paparazzi while posing for the camera.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    However, other netizens quickly pointed out that Rashami's blouse's last hook was open, mocking her for it. Not only that, but several social media users body shamed Rashami and made unpleasant comments.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A member of the public said, "No offence on anyone weight but why wear uncomfortable clothes when you can even hook the garment and walk uncomfortably." Another commented, "Blouse fattne wali hai".

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rashami has previously received criticism for her fashion choices. Previously, the gorgeousness attended the red carpet of the Grazia Young Fashion Awards and was brutally mocked for her dress.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rashami wore an all-black, body-hugging jumpsuit with a cross-bow-style plunging neckline to the occasion. Subtle makeup, gold hoops, and bangles complemented her appearance.

