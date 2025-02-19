Peaky Blinders to Sherlock: 7 Top British series on Netflix; Check Full list HERE

The UK has produced some of the finest TV dramas, blending crime, history, and wit. From the gang wars of Peaky Blinders to the brilliant deductions of Sherlock, here are the top seven British series you must watch on Netflix

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

Peaky Blinders to Sherlock are few of the top rated British series on Netflix. Check out the full list HERE

budget 2025
article_image2

Peaky Blinders

Set in post-WWI Birmingham, this gritty crime drama follows Tommy Shelby and his gang as they rise to power. With stunning cinematography, sharp dialogue, and intense performances, Peaky Blinders delivers a thrilling mix of history, politics, and brutal ambition
 

article_image3

Sherlock

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman star in this modern take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective tales. Each episode is a high-stakes intellectual duel, with gripping mysteries, sharp humor, and thrilling twists. Sherlock is a must-watch for fans of crime-solving brilliance
 

article_image4

Sex Education

A witty and heartfelt coming-of-age comedy about a socially awkward teen who starts an underground sex therapy business at school. With sharp humor, diverse characters, and meaningful life lessons, Sex Education is both hilarious and thought-provoking
 

article_image5

Top Boy

A gripping crime drama set in London’s gang underworld. With a raw and realistic portrayal of street life, Top Boy explores themes of power, loyalty, and survival. Strong performances and compelling storytelling make this a standout British series
 

article_image6

The Crown

This lavish historical drama chronicles Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, exploring political conflicts, personal struggles, and royal intrigue. With impeccable acting and stunning visuals, The Crown provides a captivating deep dive into the British monarchy

article_image7

Bodyguard

A tense political thriller following a war veteran-turned-security officer assigned to protect a controversial politician. As secrets unravel and conspiracies deepen, Bodyguard delivers heart-pounding action and psychological drama that keeps viewers on edge

article_image8

Black Mirror

A mind-bending anthology series that explores the dark side of technology and human nature. Each episode is a standalone story, offering chilling insights into modern society’s obsessions, fears, and ethical dilemmas. Black Mirror is a must for sci-fi and thriller fans

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Not Safe for Work: Mindy Kaling's NEXT comedy series announced RBA

'Not Safe for Work': Mindy Kaling's NEXT comedy series announced

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy trailer OUT: The Untold Story Behind The FRIENDS Actor's Tragic Death RBA

'Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy' trailer OUT: The Untold Story Behind The FRIENDS Actor's Tragic Death

Lee Dong Wook's 'The Divorce Insurance': story and premiere date revealed MEG

Lee Dong Wook's 'The Divorce Insurance': story and premiere date revealed

Netflix's Squid Game season 3: Release date, where to watch, what to expect MEG

Netflix's Squid Game season 3: Release date, where to watch, what to expect

Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs' faces backlash 'What Stress Women Feel While Chopping Vegetables' RBA

Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs' faces backlash 'What Stress Women Feel While Chopping Vegetables'

Recent Stories

8th Pay Commission LATEST update: Check expected date, minimum salary and other factors ATG

8th Pay Commission LATEST update: Check expected date, minimum salary and other factors

Solo Brands Stock Slips As Company Names Interim CEO: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Solo Brands Stock Slips As Company Names Interim CEO: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Chinese student sets sex doll on fire to hide from friends, triggers blaze in university dormitory shk

Chinese student sets sex doll on fire to hide it from friends, triggers blaze in university dormitory

Reliance to Bharti Airtel: Top 10 most valuable companies in Hurun India 500 list NTI

Reliance to Bharti Airtel: India’s top 10 most valuable companies

iPhone 17 Air LEAKS: Ultra-thin design and new camera layout expected (WATCH VIDEO) gcw

iPhone 17 Air LEAKS: Ultra-thin design and new camera layout expected (WATCH VIDEO)

Recent Videos

Jammu and Kashmir, the State of Temples! Omar Abdullah Invites Tourists & Investors to J&K

Jammu and Kashmir, the State of Temples! Omar Abdullah Invites Tourists & Investors to J&K

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Kottayam Ragging Horror: Victims Stripped, Tortured | What Happened?

Kerala Pulse | Kottayam Ragging Horror: Victims Stripped, Tortured | What Happened?

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Pawan Kalyan Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam with Family! | Asianet Newsable

Maha Kumbh 2025: Pawan Kalyan Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam with Family! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pope Francis Diagnosed with Double PNEUMONIA, Vatican Confirms Treatment Complications

Pope Francis Diagnosed with Double PNEUMONIA, Vatican Confirms Treatment Complications

Video Icon
Kolkata SHOCKER: Three Women Dead, Three Men Hospitalized From SAME Family! Murder or Suicide?

Kolkata SHOCKER: Three Women Dead, Three Men Hospitalized From SAME Family! Murder or Suicide?

Video Icon