Peaky Blinders to Sherlock: 7 Top British series on Netflix; Check Full list HERE

The UK has produced some of the finest TV dramas, blending crime, history, and wit. From the gang wars of Peaky Blinders to the brilliant deductions of Sherlock, here are the top seven British series you must watch on Netflix

Peaky Blinders to Sherlock are few of the top rated British series on Netflix. Check out the full list HERE

Peaky Blinders

Set in post-WWI Birmingham, this gritty crime drama follows Tommy Shelby and his gang as they rise to power. With stunning cinematography, sharp dialogue, and intense performances, Peaky Blinders delivers a thrilling mix of history, politics, and brutal ambition



Sherlock

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman star in this modern take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective tales. Each episode is a high-stakes intellectual duel, with gripping mysteries, sharp humor, and thrilling twists. Sherlock is a must-watch for fans of crime-solving brilliance



Sex Education

A witty and heartfelt coming-of-age comedy about a socially awkward teen who starts an underground sex therapy business at school. With sharp humor, diverse characters, and meaningful life lessons, Sex Education is both hilarious and thought-provoking



Top Boy

A gripping crime drama set in London’s gang underworld. With a raw and realistic portrayal of street life, Top Boy explores themes of power, loyalty, and survival. Strong performances and compelling storytelling make this a standout British series



The Crown

This lavish historical drama chronicles Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, exploring political conflicts, personal struggles, and royal intrigue. With impeccable acting and stunning visuals, The Crown provides a captivating deep dive into the British monarchy

Bodyguard

A tense political thriller following a war veteran-turned-security officer assigned to protect a controversial politician. As secrets unravel and conspiracies deepen, Bodyguard delivers heart-pounding action and psychological drama that keeps viewers on edge

Black Mirror

A mind-bending anthology series that explores the dark side of technology and human nature. Each episode is a standalone story, offering chilling insights into modern society’s obsessions, fears, and ethical dilemmas. Black Mirror is a must for sci-fi and thriller fans

Latest Videos