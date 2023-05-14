Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement: Arvind Kejriwal, Aditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chopra and more arrive

    First Published May 14, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Aditya Thackeray and many more were seen arriving at Kapurthala House to celebrate Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement. A large number of politicians attended the ceremony.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Celebrity guests for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement party have gathered at Delhi's Kapurthala House over the past several hours. Many famous people have shown up, dressed to the nines, for the marriage of Bollywood and politics.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The couple's fans and followers are eager for any and all details they can find out about the upcoming ceremony. Priyanka Chopra, her brother Siddharth, and designer Manish Malhotra were photographed entering the site a few hours ago. Recent sightings at Kapurthala House have included Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and Aditya Thackeray. In this picture, we can see Priyanka and Parineeti's uncle and aunt posing for the cameras. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Parineeti wore a beige ensemble by Manish Malhotra's outfit for the event. The Bollywood popular designer was also seen posing for the cameras. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was seen arriving for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aditya Thackeray was also seen arriving at Kapurthala House posing for the paps standing outside the event.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife were seen arriving at Kapurthala House for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

     Priyanka Chopra poses with her brother Siddharth and uncle (Parineeti Chopra's father) Pawan Chopra at the venue.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Priyanka Chopra made a stunning appearance in a lime green ruffled sari at her sister Parineeti Chopra's engagement.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Raghav and Parineeti both wore minimal yet elegant outfits. Raghav donned an ivory achkan by his maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva, while Parineeti chose a beige Manish Malhotra suit. 

