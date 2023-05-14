Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement: Arvind Kejriwal, Aditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chopra and more arrive

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Aditya Thackeray and many more were seen arriving at Kapurthala House to celebrate Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement. A large number of politicians attended the ceremony.

Celebrity guests for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement party have gathered at Delhi's Kapurthala House over the past several hours. Many famous people have shown up, dressed to the nines, for the marriage of Bollywood and politics.

The couple's fans and followers are eager for any and all details they can find out about the upcoming ceremony. Priyanka Chopra, her brother Siddharth, and designer Manish Malhotra were photographed entering the site a few hours ago. Recent sightings at Kapurthala House have included Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and Aditya Thackeray. In this picture, we can see Priyanka and Parineeti's uncle and aunt posing for the cameras.

Parineeti wore a beige ensemble by Manish Malhotra's outfit for the event. The Bollywood popular designer was also seen posing for the cameras.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was seen arriving for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement.

Aditya Thackeray was also seen arriving at Kapurthala House posing for the paps standing outside the event.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife were seen arriving at Kapurthala House for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement.

Priyanka Chopra poses with her brother Siddharth and uncle (Parineeti Chopra's father) Pawan Chopra at the venue.

Priyanka Chopra made a stunning appearance in a lime green ruffled sari at her sister Parineeti Chopra's engagement.

