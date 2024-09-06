Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nita Ambani looks stunning in red silk saree that comes with a Radha-Krishna embroidery blouse, see pictures

    Nita Ambani was recently sighted at an event at NMACC wearing a red silk saree and she also provided the photographers an update on her plans for the approaching Ganesh Chaturthi.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 12:25 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Anant Ambani made an impressive appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai Friday night. Nita Ambani wore a stunning red silk patola saree with elaborate elaboration in many hues all over the border to a recent NMACC event. She wore the saree with a matching blouse, but the graphic design on the blouse stole the show.

    article_image2

    Nita teamed the saree with a matching silk shirt with a scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, gold borders, a cropped length, and Radha-Krishna embroidery on the back in gold threads. She decorated the traditional costume with fine polki, gold, and diamond-encrusted ornaments, such as a necklace, kadhas, ring, and earrings. Finally, she completed the look with gold platform shoes and an embroidered potli bag.

    article_image3

    Nita's glam look included winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mauve lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and a crimson bindi. She styled her hair in a center-parted bun and added daisy hair ornaments for a finishing touch.

    article_image4

    We're all building up for the huge Ganesh Chaturthi, which begins on September 6, 2024, and Nita Ambani wishes the paparazzi a happy Ganpati. With a folded hand, the gorgeousness wished the shutterbugs 'happy Ganpati' and even informed them that Ganpati would soon be welcomed into their home as well.

