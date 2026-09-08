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Navya Naveli Nanda Stuns In Antique Gold Mini Dress At Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Celebration
Navya Naveli Nanda turned heads at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s 40-year celebration in a dazzling antique gold mini dress, blending traditional Indian jewellery-inspired detailing with a bold contemporary silhouette
Navya’s Jewellery-Inspired Gold Couture Look
Navya Naveli Nanda knows how to make a fashion statement without relying on an overly complicated look. At Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s star-studded celebration marking four decades in fashion, Navya stepped out in an elaborate antique gold mini dress that instantly caught attention.
The outfit combined the richness of traditional Indian craftsmanship with the sharp appeal of contemporary couture, creating a look that was both regal and striking.
Navya’s Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble was designed to look almost like a piece of elaborate jewellery brought to life as couture.
The fitted dress featured an intricately embellished bodice with a structured, armour-like appearance. Gold-toned embroidery, metallic beads, circular details, chains and coin-inspired elements covered the outfit, giving it a dramatic three-dimensional finish.
The high rounded neckline and short sleeves continued the heavily decorated aesthetic, while the fitted silhouette highlighted the contemporary shape of the mini dress.
Traditional Detailing Meets A Contemporary Silhouette
What made Navya’s look particularly eye-catching was the contrast between its elaborate detailing and short, modern silhouette.
The heavily embellished mini skirt gave the outfit a youthful edge, while the dense antique-gold work brought an unmistakably grand couture feel. Rather than opting for a conventional floor-length ethnic ensemble, Navya embraced a shorter silhouette that allowed the intricate craftsmanship to remain the centre of attention.
The metallic finish also gave the outfit an almost sculptural quality, making it appear closer to wearable art than a conventional mini dress.
Her look perfectly suited an evening celebrating Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s four-decade-long contribution to Indian fashion.
Navya On The Women Who Inspired Her Entrepreneurial Journey
Away from the fashion spotlight, Navya has also spoken about the women in her family who influenced her approach to entrepreneurship.
At the launch of the GenAI Ready Naari programme, she discussed the impact of her late grandmother Ritu Nanda, her maternal grandmother Jaya Bachchan and her mother Shweta Bachchan.
Navya recalled watching her grandmother Ritu Nanda work and said her entrepreneurial journey gave her considerable motivation. She also highlighted the support she has received from the women in her family.
Speaking to ANI, Navya emphasised the importance of women and mothers while reflecting on the influence her family has had on her ambitions.
For Navya, therefore, the spotlight extends beyond fashion. Her public appearances increasingly reflect a combination of style, entrepreneurship and the influence of a powerful family legacy.
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