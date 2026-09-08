Navya Naveli Nanda knows how to make a fashion statement without relying on an overly complicated look. At Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s star-studded celebration marking four decades in fashion, Navya stepped out in an elaborate antique gold mini dress that instantly caught attention.

The outfit combined the richness of traditional Indian craftsmanship with the sharp appeal of contemporary couture, creating a look that was both regal and striking.

Navya’s Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble was designed to look almost like a piece of elaborate jewellery brought to life as couture.

The fitted dress featured an intricately embellished bodice with a structured, armour-like appearance. Gold-toned embroidery, metallic beads, circular details, chains and coin-inspired elements covered the outfit, giving it a dramatic three-dimensional finish.

The high rounded neckline and short sleeves continued the heavily decorated aesthetic, while the fitted silhouette highlighted the contemporary shape of the mini dress.