Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding VIDEO: Exclusive FIRST look from venue goes viral [WATCH]

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to marry today at Annapurna Studios, with fans eagerly awaiting their wedding photos. The venue is beautifully decorated, with star guests attending.

Today, December 4, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. The wedding location is exquisitely decked out with lights and flowers. Their first married couple images are highly awaited by fans. A seamless function is ensured by the venue's visible security.

In a nod to his family legacy, Naga Chaitanya will wear a traditional 'Pancha' for his wedding, honoring his late grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The outfit, a traditional dhoti from Andhra Pradesh, reflects Chaitanya’s respect for Telugu culture and his grandfather’s iconic style.

Sobhita Dhulipala is embracing her family’s heritage, too. During the Raata ceremony, which is equivalent to the Haldi ritual, she wore heirloom gold jewelry passed down from her mother and grandmother. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Sobhita’s wedding attire, known for her elegant yet understated style.

The wedding is said to be intimate but grand, with several stars expected to attend. Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, and Allu Arjun will all grace the event, adding to the excitement surrounding Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s nuptials.

Naga Chaitanya is getting married for the second time. In October 2017, he got married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, an actress. Following four years of marriage, the pair formalized their divorce in 2022 after announcing their separation in October 2021. [WATCH]

