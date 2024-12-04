Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding VIDEO: Exclusive FIRST look from venue goes viral [WATCH]

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to marry today at Annapurna Studios, with fans eagerly awaiting their wedding photos. The venue is beautifully decorated, with star guests attending.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 8:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 8:08 PM IST

Today, December 4, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. The wedding location is exquisitely decked out with lights and flowers. Their first married couple images are highly awaited by fans. A seamless function is ensured by the venue's visible security.

 

article_image2

In a nod to his family legacy, Naga Chaitanya will wear a traditional 'Pancha' for his wedding, honoring his late grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The outfit, a traditional dhoti from Andhra Pradesh, reflects Chaitanya’s respect for Telugu culture and his grandfather’s iconic style.

 

article_image3

Sobhita Dhulipala is embracing her family’s heritage, too. During the Raata ceremony, which is equivalent to the Haldi ritual, she wore heirloom gold jewelry passed down from her mother and grandmother. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Sobhita’s wedding attire, known for her elegant yet understated style.

 

article_image4

The wedding is said to be intimate but grand, with several stars expected to attend. Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, and Allu Arjun will all grace the event, adding to the excitement surrounding Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s nuptials.

 

article_image5

Naga Chaitanya is getting married for the second time. In October 2017, he got married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, an actress. Following four years of marriage, the pair formalized their divorce in 2022 after announcing their separation in October 2021. [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

All We Imagine as Light bags NYFCC, Gotham Award increasing chances for Oscar nomination; Hansal Mehta reacts ATG

All We Imagine as Light bags NYFCC, Gotham Award increasing chances for Oscar nomination; Hansal Mehta reacts

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH]

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couples FIRST post-wedding ritual ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couple's FIRST post-wedding ritual

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place anr

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

Recent Stories

Archana Puran Singh's lavish Madh Island Bungalow : Inside photos NTI

Archana Puran Singh's lavish Madh Island Bungalow : Inside photos

Intel Stock In Focus As Marvell Chief Shoots Down CEO Speculation: Retail Hopes Dampened

Intel Stock In Focus As Marvell Chief Shoots Down CEO Speculation: Retail Hopes Dampened

Eli Lilly Stock Hits 3-Week High, Boosts Retail Mood On Zepbound’s Edge Over Wegovy In Weight-Loss Trial Showdown

Eli Lilly Stock Hits 3-Week High, Boosts Retail Mood On Zepbound’s Edge Over Wegovy In Weight-Loss Trial Showdown

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds gcw

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds

GM Stock Faces More Pressure On $5B Impact Linked To China Business: Retail Hopes Slide

GM Stock Faces More Pressure On $5B Impact Linked To China Business: Retail Hopes Slide

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon