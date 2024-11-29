Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna gifts Rs 2.5 Crore Lexus car to the couple; read detail

Nagarjuna has purchased a luxurious car as a gift for his son, Naga Chaitanya, on the occasion of his wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga Chaitanya is set to marry his girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4th. Amidst this joyous news, Nagarjuna also shared the news of his second son Akhil's recent engagement.

With back-to-back wedding celebrations, Nagarjuna has decided to gift a luxury car to his son Naga Chaitanya.

Nagarjuna has reportedly purchased a state-of-the-art Lexus LM MPV worth around 2.5 crore rupees. This news came to light when he visited the RTA office in Hyderabad to register the vehicle.

The car is known for its hybrid-electric design, promoting a carbon-neutral impact and boasting a luxurious interior. Its price is estimated to be between 2.1 and 2.5 crore rupees. Photos and videos related to this are currently going viral on social media.

In recent interviews, Nagarjuna shared his joy about the upcoming weddings. He expressed his happiness in welcoming Akhil's future wife, Shailif, into his family.

