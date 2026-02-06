Mrunal Thakur’s Reaction to Dhanush at Film Event Fuels Dating Rumours; Read On
Rumours about Mrunal Thakur’s relationship and marriage with Tamil star Dhanush are gaining buzz after the actress was seen blushing at a recent movie event, fuelling fresh speculation among fans and the film industry.
11-year age gap
There's an 11-year age gap between Dhanush and Mrunal. Dhanush's eldest son is 20 years old. He has two children in total.
Mrunal didn't used to say this
Previously, Mrunal Thakur's name was linked with a few actors. Back then, she would flatly deny it. But this time, she's staying silent. It's also surprising that Mrunal is following Dhanush's sisters.
That's what happened at the event
During the promotional event for her upcoming film 'Do Deewane Shehar Mein,' Mrunal blushed when her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi teased her by calling her 'Chennaiwale'.
This discussion has gained more traction
This unexpected incident has added more fuel to the discussions about Mrunal and Dhanush's relationship, further strengthening the rumors.
May everyone experience love
Previously, speaking about love, Mrunal had said, 'Love is a beautiful feeling. It's a wonder that brings out the child in you. I pray that everyone on this earth gets to experience love.'
