Box Office Report: Shamshera’s fails to clear Monday test; ‘Thank You’, 'Malaynkunju' see an increase in colle

On the fourth day of the release, while Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera has seen a dip in collections for the second consecutive day, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thank You’ and Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malaynkunju’ have witnessed an increase, successfully clearing the dreadful Monday test.

The Hindi film industry, especially Yash Raj Films, had placed high expectations for the release of ‘Shamshera’ which was marking Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the screens after four years. It is for the first time that Ranbir was doing a film where he had to perform action sequences. At the same time, the film held a lot of importance for Aditya Chopra’s production house since the previous three films that it released – Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj could not perform well at the box office. Clearly, YRF was hoping that ‘Shamshera’ would fetch it some big numbers. However, contrary to the expectations, the film that also stars actors Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, seems to be taking at the box office. The film’s performance on its first Monday, which is considered to be crucial for any theatrical release, saw a dip in its collection for the second consecutive day. This does not come off as a positive sign for the makers who have already spent huge on the film’s making as well as on its promotions.

In the meantime, the other two films from the South that were released on Friday, July 22 – Naga Chaitanya's 'Thank You' and Fahadh Faasil's 'Malaynkunju' have reported an increase in collections. With these three films in the race along with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's 'Hit The First Case' and Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu', take a look at the Monday collection of the films at the box office:

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor and the makers had worked hard for 'Shamshera', but its opening day was not very special. The film collected Rs 10.25 crore at the domestic box office on Friday, the day of its release. Now the figures for the fourth day have also been revealed, according to which the film has earned about Rs 9.98 crores on the first Monday of its release, which is less than the earnings of the remaining three days.

Thank you: Apart from Naga Chaitanya, the romantic comedy film also stars actors Rashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gaur, Sai Sushant Reddy and Prakash Raj in important roles. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film has collected around Rs 2.30 crore on the first day. At the same time, according to the initial figures, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 7.13 crores on the fourth day.

Malayankunju: Fahad Faasil's 'Malaynkunju' is a survival drama film. It is directed by Sajimon Prabhakaran. This film has received good reviews and is doing well at the box office. On its first Monday, the total business of the film reached Rs 5.97 crore on the fourth day.

Hit The First Case: The Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer film was earning well in the beginning, but gradually its pace slowed down. A week has passed since its release, but so far this film has not even touched the figure of Rs 10 crores.

