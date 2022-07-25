Box Office Report: Shamshera fails to pick up on weekend; Thank you, Malayunkunju, score big

The Sunday battle at the box office saw Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera struggling to collect numbers while Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thank You’ and Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malayankunju’ has been well received by the audience. Here is a low down on how the films performed at the box office on Sunday.

A lot of bets were placed on ‘Shamshera’ to perform well at the box office, given that the film was the first of Ranbir Kapoor to release in the last four years, since ‘Sanju’. However, the opening day collection of the Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starrer was good enough to prove that the film, like many other big-budget films released this year, will have a hard time at the box office. Meanwhile, two South films, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thank You’ and Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malayankunju’ were also released last Friday. These two films have been making good earnings, given the kind of budget that they were made on. At the same time, since ‘Shamshera’ was also released in Tamil and Telugu languages, the impact of ‘Thank You’ and ‘Malayankunju’ has been huge on it, down South. Take a look at how the films performed on Sunday as well as their weekend collection.

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film ‘Shamshera’ which marks his return on the screen after four years, has not been living up to its expectations. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera was expected to earn the big buck, however, the film stalled on Saturday itself, followed by a disappointing performance on Sunday. According to preliminary data, on the third day i.e. on Sunday, there has been a decline in Shamshera's earnings. While the film collected Rs 10.25 crore at the domestic box office on the first day, the film earned Rs 10.75 crore on the second day, recording a slight increase in its performance on the second day. However, on Sunday, it saw a dip in collections, earning Rs 10.50 crore. The total earnings of the film so far is reported to be Rs 31.31 crore.

Thank you: Naga Chaitanya's romantic comedy film which was released in the theatres on Friday, also stars actors Rashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gaur, Sai Sushant Reddy and Prakash Raj in important roles. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film has collected around Rs 2.30 crore on the first day. At the same time, according to the initial figures, the film earned Rs 1.50 crore on the second day. On the other hand, if we talk about the collection of the film on Sunday, according to the initial figures, this film has done a business of 2.29 crores. The total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 6.09 crores.

Malayankunju: Starring Fahad Faasil in the lead role, Malayankunju is a survival drama. This film, directed by Sajimon Prabhakaran, has received excellent reviews. This film is doing well at the box office. Taking the budget that it was made on, it earned Rs 1.50 crores on the second day. As far as the Sunday collections are concerned, the film did a business of Rs 1.67 crores. The total collection of this film, so far, has been Rs 5.17 crore.

Hit the First Case: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer film has recorded an average earning at the box office since its opening day. But in comparison to Shabaash Mithu, which was released on the same date, Hit The First Case has earned a decent amount. After the second weekend, there has not been much improvement in the collection of Hit The First Case. The total collection of this film has been Rs 8.87 crores. ALSO READ: Shamshera Box office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer fails to attract Tamil, Telugu audience

