Liger vs KGF 2: Can Vijay Deverakonda’s film break Yash's records?

With nearly a month for its release, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer 'Liger' has also minted crores of rupees through its satellite, OTT and language rights. As the film is expected to earn big bucks at the box office, it will be interesting to see if it can break the multiple records set by Prashanth Neel's film 'KGF: Chapter 2' which starred Kannada actor Yash in the lead role.

Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram, Official poster

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is all set to mark his debut in the Hindi cinema with his upcoming film 'Liger'. Produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Liger is going to be Vijay's first pan-India film. Also starring Ananya Panday as Vijay's love interest, the film will be released in theatres on August 25 in multiple languages including Hindi and Telugu. Meanwhile, even before it hits the cinema hall, Liger has earned crores of rupees at the box office. Continue reading to know how and whether it will be able to break Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2’s record or not.

Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Liger' is in tremendous demand among the distributors. According to media reports, the rights of the Telugu version of 'Liger' have been bought for crores of rupees. According to the information given by the renowned film distributor Warangal Srinu to the media houses, the Telugu version of the film has reportedly been bought for Rs 72 crore. This means that the film has already earned 57.6 per cent of its cost even before its release. ALSO READ: Here’s why Vijay Deverakonda wore slippers for ‘Liger’ trailer launch

Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

On which OTT platform will it be streamed? According to the latest report, Liger has earned Rs 99 crore through satellite, digital and music rights in all languages. The digital rights of Puri Jagannadh's upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual film 'Liger' has been sold to OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 65 crore. At the same time, media reports are claiming that Star Network has bought its post-theatrical rights for Rs 20 crore. On the other hand, Sony Music has bought audio rights for all languages for Rs 14 crore. ALSO READ: Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda slays with Ramya Krishnan, Ananya Panday

Image: Official film poster

Couldn't break KGF: Chapter 2's record: Prashanth Neel’s directorial that starred Yash in the lead role, KGF: Chapter 2, did not only do business at the box office but also by selling the rights. Amazon Prime Video bought the digital rights of the film for around Rs 300 crore. This means that the film which was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, had earned Rs 300 crore only through digital rights. On the other hand, Liger has done a business of Rs 65 crores.

Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram