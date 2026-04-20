Who is Tanvi Kolte? Meet Winner Of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, Know Her Journey to Fame
Riteish Deshmukh's reality show, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, had its grand finale on Sunday. After some fantastic performances by the contestants, the winner was finally announced.
Tanvi Kolte, winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 6
Just like the Hindi Bigg Boss, the Marathi version has been running for a few years now. The grand finale for Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 happened on Sunday. The final fight for the trophy was a close one between Tanvi Kolte and Rakesh Bapat. But in the end, Tanvi became this season's winner. Let's get to know more about her.
Tanvi Kolte is 28 years old
Tanvi Kolte is a rising actress in the Marathi entertainment industry. She is currently 28 years old. Tanvi was born on February 7, 1998. She is from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and grew up there itself.
Tanvi Kolte is an IT professional
Tanvi Kolte is a well-known name in the Marathi entertainment industry. But did you know she comes from an IT background? She holds a B.Tech degree in Information Technology (IT) from Pune's Sinhgad Institute of Technology and Science (SITS).
Tanvi Kolte came to Mumbai to build her career
Tanvi Kolte used to take part in many stage shows and plays during her school and college days. This is where her journey into showbiz began. She later moved to Mumbai to build her career in the Marathi entertainment industry.
Tanvi Kolte has won 2 special titles
Tanvi Kolte started modelling at a young age and took part in many competitions. She even won titles like Miss Ratnagiri 2018 and Miss Goa 2020. After this, she developed an interest in creating content for social media.
Tanvi Kolte Marathi TV show
Before Bigg Boss Marathi 6, Tanvi Kolte was playing the character of Sinchana in the Marathi TV serial 'Lakshmi Niwas'. She left the serial to participate in the reality show hosted by Riteish Deshmukh.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.