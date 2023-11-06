Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party: Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Salman Khan, Janhvi, Suhana, Disha and more attend

    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 8:29 AM IST

    Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted the first Diwali party of Bollywood celebs which was attended by the who’s who of the Indian film industry .

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    With Diwali rapidly approaching, the film industry is prepared to celebrate nonstop over this holiday season. Sidharth Malhotra and actor-wife Kiara Advani were guests at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration on Sunday (05 Nov)The whole ensemble of The Archies, including actors Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, attended the celebration.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    A while back, Manish's house was the scene of the whole star cast of the upcoming adolescent musical comedy film The Archies, posing for the media. The female stars, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi Saigal, and Suhana Khan, were spotted dressed in traditional clothing that matched in hue. The women looked lovely in their crimson lehengas and golden blouses. At the ceremony, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, and Mihir Ahuja, the show's four male stars, also wore traditional costume.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Gauri Khan donned a beautiful saree at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Babil Khan at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor in a golden saree at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi in blue saree at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image9

    Filmmaker Karan Johar looked stylish in a black outfit at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood diva Rekha donned a beautiful silk saree at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the Diwali party of Manish Malhotra, serving major couple goals. 

    article_image14

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image15

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nita Ambani along with Radhika Merchant attend fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November. 

    article_image16

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image17

    Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image18

    Bollywood actress Ananya Panday at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image19

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image20

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image21

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood OG Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

    article_image22

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tiger 3 star Salman Khan posed for the cameras at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash on Sunday, 05 November.

