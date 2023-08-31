Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mamta Banerjee invites Bachchan family on Durga Puja to Kolkata; West Bengal CM shares some interesting photos

    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 9:36 AM IST

    West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee met the Bachchan family on Wednesday (August 30), on the the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Mamta called Amitabh Bachchan a ‘Bharat Ratna’ and showered him and the family with love.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan posed with Mamta Banerjee for a nice family photo.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    The West Bengal chief minister arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the Bachchan family.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    While paparazzi released images during her visit, a new series of photos shows the political leader posing with the family.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    A smiling Jaya Bachchan was seen standing near Mamta in the images that have now gone viral, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya were on the opposite side. Other Bachchan family members smiled broadly as they posed for the camera. The family was clothed in traditional garb. Jaya gave Mamta a sweet embrace before leaving after the family photographs.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    The photos were shared by her party India Trinamool Congress on X, previously known as Twitter, with the caption, “Today, Hon’ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial met Mr. @SrBachchan and Mrs. Jaya Bachchan along with their family at their residence in Mumbai. She wholeheartedly thanked them for their precious time and wished them luck in all their future endeavours. Few glimpses from the visit.”
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Mamta Banerjee named Amitabh Bachchan a 'Bharat Ratna' and showered him and his family love in an interview with a news agency. "I am content today." I met India's Bharat Ratan, Amitabh Bachchan (Mamata Banerjee referred to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as Bharat Ratan) and also tied him a rakhi."

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    She added, "This is a wonderful family. They are India's most prominent family, and they have made several contributions..."I also invited him to Durga Puja and the International Film Festival," she explained. Amitabh Bachchan attended the inaugural ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival last year.

