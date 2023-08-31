Mamta Banerjee invites Bachchan family on Durga Puja to Kolkata; West Bengal CM shares some interesting photos

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee met the Bachchan family on Wednesday (August 30), on the the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Mamta called Amitabh Bachchan a ‘Bharat Ratna’ and showered him and the family with love.



Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan posed with Mamta Banerjee for a nice family photo.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

The West Bengal chief minister arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the Bachchan family.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

While paparazzi released images during her visit, a new series of photos shows the political leader posing with the family.



Photo Courtesy: Twitter

A smiling Jaya Bachchan was seen standing near Mamta in the images that have now gone viral, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya were on the opposite side. Other Bachchan family members smiled broadly as they posed for the camera. The family was clothed in traditional garb. Jaya gave Mamta a sweet embrace before leaving after the family photographs.



Photo Courtesy: Twitter

The photos were shared by her party India Trinamool Congress on X, previously known as Twitter, with the caption, “Today, Hon’ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial met Mr. @SrBachchan and Mrs. Jaya Bachchan along with their family at their residence in Mumbai. She wholeheartedly thanked them for their precious time and wished them luck in all their future endeavours. Few glimpses from the visit.”



Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Mamta Banerjee named Amitabh Bachchan a 'Bharat Ratna' and showered him and his family love in an interview with a news agency. "I am content today." I met India's Bharat Ratan, Amitabh Bachchan (Mamata Banerjee referred to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as Bharat Ratan) and also tied him a rakhi."

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

She added, "This is a wonderful family. They are India's most prominent family, and they have made several contributions..."I also invited him to Durga Puja and the International Film Festival," she explained. Amitabh Bachchan attended the inaugural ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival last year.