Mahesh Babu rejected THESE movies which gave Allu Arjun a rise

Discover how Mahesh Babu's rejected movie roles propelled Allu Arjun to stardom. Explore the films that could have been Mahesh's and the impact they had on Allu Arjun's career.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is the biggest hero in Tollywood. He has a huge fan base. Mahesh Babu has a high success rate. Every film starring Mahesh Babu after Srimanthudu became a hit. Profits were shared with the producers. The latest movie Guntur Kaaram also collected good collections with mixed talk.

Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram Srinivas collected over Rs 150 crores. Sreeleela acted as the heroine in this film. Meenakshi Chaudhary is another heroine. It is known that Guntur Kaaram was released as a Sankranti gift. It can be said that Mahesh Babu's script selection is excellent. However, Allu Arjun became a star by doing the films rejected by Mahesh Babu. Mainly, the three films that transcended Allu Arjun's image were supposed to be done by Mahesh. When he rejected it, they went to Allu Arjun. Let's see what those movies are now.

Director Sukumar wrote the story of Pushpa keeping Mahesh Babu in mind. This is the movie that Mahesh Babu should do after Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu backed down from doing a de-glamour role with negative shades. Sukumar first narrated the story of Pushpa to Mahesh Babu. But he said no. With that, he told Allu Arjun the story of Pushpa. He agreed and made changes to the script to suit Allu Arjun's image. It is known how big a hit Pushpa, which was released in 2021, was. It collected Rs 360 crores worldwide. Apart from the collections, it brought Allu Arjun a pan-India image. No matter how much is said about Allu Arjun's craze in the North, it is less. There are huge expectations on Pushpa 2, which is coming as a sequel to Pushpa. It is known that Pushpa 2 will be released on December 6th.

Ala Vaikunthapuramulu is the second biggest hit in Allu Arjun's career. Released as a 2020 Sankranti gift, Ala Vaikunthapuramulu became an industry hit. Trivikram first narrated this story to Mahesh Babu. It seems that Mahesh Babu could not do Ala Vaikunthapuramulu due to his commitments even though he liked the story. That's how Ala Vaikunthapuramulu got into Mahesh Babu's hands. With that, Trivikram made the film Ala Vaikunthapuramulu with his favorite hero Allu Arjun. Ala Vaikunthapuramulu rewrote many records. Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released in competition with the film Ala Vaikunthapuramulu, also became a huge success. But it must be said that the Sankranti winner is Ala Vaikunthapuramulu

Another film rejected by Mahesh is Rudramadevi. Anushka Shetty played the lead role in this movie. Allu Arjun played a powerful role as Gona Gann Reddy. Rudramadevi director Gunasekhar is very close to Mahesh. The combination of these two made Okkadu, Arjun and Sainikudu. The reason is unknown but... Mahesh Babu said no to playing the role of Gona Gann Reddy. Gona Gann Reddy's role in the movie Rudramadevi is short but it brought good name to Allu Arjun... The films Rudramadevi, Ala Vaikunthapuramulu and Pushpa have transcended Allu Arjun's image. Mahesh Babu, who rejected these three films, indirectly became the reason for Allu Arjun's growth. However, it cannot be said that those films would have been hits if Mahesh had done them. Mahesh must have rejected after considering many things. Mahesh is currently preparing for SSMB 29. This movie will hit the sets soon. Rajamouli is going to present Mahesh Babu in a new way. Mahesh Babu grew his hair and beard for this movie. The movie is going to be made with a budget of around Rs 800 crores.

