Madhu Chopra reveals Priyanka Chopra's struggles with colorism; says "she might have had childhood PTSD..."

Madhu Chopra opens up in an interview, sharing how childhood taunts about Priyanka's complexion might have left a lasting impact.

Priyanka Chopra has not only established herself as a prominent figure in Bollywood but has also made a significant impact in Hollywood.

Prior to her acting career, she clinched the title of Miss India World in 2000. Beyond her on-screen achievements, Priyanka actively employs her influence to shed light on various issues, with colorism being a recurring topic of her discussions.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, her mother, Madhu Chopra, candidly shared insights into Priyanka's early experiences with color-related comments.

Madhu revealed, “I think she might have had childhood PTSD trauma because when she was very young, everyone in the Chopra family was gora-chitta (fair) except her father; and she went on her father. She was not at all that bad, she was very good-looking, and she had a gehu (wheatish) complexion. But there were few people who taunted her about her complexion and maybe that remained in her head. Apart from that she was a stunner.”



Madhu also reminisced about a time when she visited a 15-year-old Priyanka in the US, expressing astonishment at her transformation. "I crossed her at the airport, could not recognize her. She was such a stunner," she remarked, adding that Priyanka was always exceptionally good-looking, even as a baby.

On the professional front, Priyanka's recent projects include Amazon’s Citadel with Richard Madden and the film Love Again alongside Sam Heughan.

The actress, who serves as the chairperson for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, recently graced the event during her visit to India. Upcoming ventures include Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as a role in Ranveer Singh’s Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar.